2nd Generation Turnkey Scrap Metal Business for Sale in Northern Illinois

Located in Belvidere, Illinois, the offering includes a fully operational scrap processing facility on approximately 9 acres of real estate featuring trailers (multiple units), horizontal balers, trucks (roll-off & road units), wire strippers, forklifts, cranes/material handlers, excavators (including shear equipped), shears, floor & truck scales, and yard mules. The site has a modern office complex with an indoor scale readout, customer payment window, multiple offices and storage spaces, a kitchenette, and restrooms. The sale presents a rare opportunity for strategic buyers, investors, and recycling operators seeking to expand their footprint in a proven market.

Built and operated by the Silver family for two generations, the company has grown into a well-established regional business serving Northern Illinois. Decades of hard work, operational integrity, and strong customer relationships have transformed what began as a small family business into a trusted name and fixture in the scrap metal recycling industry.

"We don't see opportunities like this often", said Eric Schwartz, President of Loeb. "This is a unique chance to take the reins of a long-standing and respected operation with great real estate, equipment, and infrastructure already in place. It's a frictionless turnkey operation."

The Silver family selected Loeb to lead the sale because of its longstanding expertise in industrial asset transactions and deep experience serving the recycling, manufacturing, and processing industries. The commercial real estate is being brokered by Newmark Midwest Region.

Interested buyers can learn more about the opportunity and schedule inspections through Loeb by contacting Carolyn McClure, [email protected], 773-496-5712, and real estate inquiries to Elise Couston, [email protected], 773-957-1442.

About Loeb

Since 1880, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets by managing the equipment lifecycle. Loeb monetizes industrial assets through financing, valuations, auctions, acquisitions, and sales.

For more information, visit https://www.loebequipment.com.

About Newmark Midwest Region

Newmark Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle.

Media Contact:

Frank Redmond

VP of Operations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Loeb