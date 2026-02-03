Eric Schwartz Promoted to President of Loeb

Seasoned Leader to Drive Innovation, Growth, and Team-First Culture

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb today announced that Eric Schwartz has been promoted to President. In this role, Schwartz will lead the company's strategic direction, continuing its 146-year tradition of innovation while driving growth across all verticals and fostering a team-first culture.

Schwartz joined Loeb in 2020 as Chief Information Officer, where he spearheaded technology-driven initiatives that strengthened the company's market position. Prior to Loeb, he held leadership roles at several well-known industry leaders in the quantitative finance space, where he focused on innovation through building high-performance technology and teams, successfully scaling multi-asset portfolios as high as $300 million.

"Eric's leadership has been transformative for Loeb," said Howard Newman, Strategic Advisor for Loeb. "Since joining, he has driven 2.5x portfolio growth, repositioned our brand, rebuilt our culture, and built an industry‑renowned team. As I hand the reins to him, his vision, discipline, and innovative use of AI across marketing and operations are already moving our lending and liquidation verticals forward and positioning Loeb for an even stronger future."

"I couldn't be more excited and energized to take on the role of President at such a pivotal time in Loeb's history," said Eric Schwartz. "Our company's legacy of innovation and excellence is unmatched, and I am committed to building on that foundation. Together with our incredible team, we will continue to grow across all our verticals, deliver exceptional value to our clients, and maintain a people-first culture."

As President, Schwartz will focus on advancing Loeb's mission by fostering its 146-year history of innovation, accelerating growth across all business lines, and reinforcing a collaborative, team-oriented culture.

Since 1880, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets by managing the equipment lifecycle. Loeb monetizes industrial assets through financing, valuations, auctions, acquisitions, and sales. Visit us at https://www.loebequipment.com/.

