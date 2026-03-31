Loeb Welcomes Jackie De La Fuente as Controller, Strengthening Financial Leadership Team

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackie De La Fuente has joined the team at Loeb as Controller, bringing more than 20 years of experience in financial operations, including 13 years in Asset-Based Lending.

Jackie has led accounting functions, strengthened internal controls, and supported strategic growth initiatives across a range of industries. In her new role, she will oversee Loeb's financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and compliance functions, while continuing to enhance the firm's accounting infrastructure to support its expanding global platform.

Jackie De La Fuente has joined Loeb as Controller.

"Jackie brings a level of financial experience and operational clarity that is hard to find. She understands how to build infrastructure that scales, and that perspective will be invaluable as Loeb continues to grow. We're very glad to have her aboard." — Eric Schwartz, President, Loeb

Throughout her career, Jackie has led transformative initiatives that improve reporting accuracy, elevate audit readiness, and increase financial transparency. She has successfully implemented systems and automation solutions that streamline workflows, improve data integrity, and position organizations for sustainable growth.

Jackie holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from UNAPEC University in her native Dominican Republic. She is known for a leadership style rooted in collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement, and for her ability to guide organizations through periods of growth and operational change.

About Loeb

Since 1880, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets by managing the equipment lifecycle. Loeb monetizes industrial assets through financing, valuations, auctions, acquisitions, and sales. Visit us at https://www.loebequipment.com/.

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SOURCE Loeb