2nd Installment of Guidebook Series Wins Moonbeam Book Award for Fantasy Fiction

DETROIT and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Folktellers LLC and Momentum Books has been honored with a Bronze Medal for Excellence in Pre-Teen Fantasy Fiction.

The Moonbeam Children's Book Award ranks "Excerpts from an Unknown Guidebook" as one of the top fantasy series for young readers in 2020. The second book, "Cave in the Rock," has earned a bronze medal in the Pre-Teen Fantasy Fiction category.

Excerpts from an Unknown Guidebook: Book II: Cave in the Rock 2020 Children's Moonbeam Book award

"We are very excited to receive this award," author Josef Bastian stated. "This type of recognition moves us further along in our journey to resurrect regional folk tales and legends, and share the power of stories across the globe. This wonderful award is proof-positive that we are on to something very special."

The annual Moonbeam Children's Book Award contest has this philosophy of "book love" at its core. Moonbeam Award winners will be honored at a virtual award ceremony held in November as part of the annual Traverse City Children's Book Festival.

"With all the distractions of cell phones and other electronic gadgets, kids need a reason to fall in love with books," says awards director Jim Barnes. "Our contest and book festival are designed to do just that, bringing authors and children together to celebrate the magic of books and reading."

About Folktellers

Folktellers is built upon the art of storytelling through transmedia entertainment.

Our vision is simple:

Stories have the power to change the world and are meant to be shared.

Our mission is to create and promote storytelling experiences that encourage people to engage with stories across many different types of entertainment media.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.folktellers.com

About the Moonbeam Children's Book Award

Publishing services company Jenkins Group and IndependentPublisher.com created the Moonbeam contest in 2006 as a way to open up awards in children's publishing to all types of publishers and genres. By developing a contest that would recognize winners in each of the nuanced categories of children's publishing, IP hoped to bring attention to the under-sung children's books and their creators who fell between the cracks in larger, more general contests.

For more information, go to:

https://www.moonbeambookawards.com

CONTACT:

Ed Peabody

248-691-1800 ext. 115

[email protected]

SOURCE Folktellers LLC

Related Links

https://folktellers.com/

