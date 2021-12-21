2nd International Drone Show Competition Winners Announced

The concept of the Competition in 2021 turned into a multidisciplinary contest of both animations and shows performed by real drones. The task was to submit a project video in a selected category. Winners by category are:

'Best drone show 3D animation': Nacho Cruje ( Spain )

) 'Best integrated drone show': CELESTIAL (the UK)

'Best drone show business promo video': Grizzly Entertainment ( Cyprus )

) 'Best drone show up to 100 drones': Flock Drone Art ( Spain )

) 'Best drone show up to 1000 drones': Taiwan Drone 100 ( Taiwan )

) 'Best drone show over 1000 drones': Andrei Golenev (with the performance by Geoscan Drone Show from Russia )

In addition to the main winners the following participants will be granted special prizes: Vincent Bauer (France), DRONE SHOW EUROPE (Czech Republic), Stellar Lights (Australia), and Geoscan Drone Show (Russia).

According to Angelito D. Jadormeo, a winner of the 2020 competition and a member of the jury panel in 2021, new creative talents are getting discovered and are getting better; "The 2nd Competition is way better than the 1st I think, because it has created more categories exhibiting a greater application for the drone show technology."

The jury consisted of 10 people and scored each submission from 1 to 10 evaluating both creative and technical elements. "It is exciting to observe how this Competition is becoming a global platform to unite various expertise in drone shows: from animation to business promo videos, from small scale shows up to 100 drones, to integrated and large scale shows. The number of participating countries doubled in comparison to 2020 while the youngest participant this year was only 14 years old. Keeping in mind the diversity and complexity of submissions we have selected 6 winners as planned and added a few special prizes," Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CTO at SPH Engineering, comments.

Winners will enjoy specially developed drone show operator kits (a set of items that an operator always needs for a comfortable process of organizing a drone show), will be granted diplomas and included in the event promo campaign.

The 2nd International Drone Show Competition was established to bring together the best representatives, their shows, animations, and business approaches to exchange knowledge about breakthrough sustainable technologies for outdoor light events. The goal is to keep building up a community of like-minded people passionate about drones and modern art.

You can see the Competition results at https://droneshowsoftware.com/competition and watch the winning videos on YouTube and Instagram !

About SPH Engineering

SPH Engineering is a multiproduct drone software company and UAV integration services provider. Founded in 2013 in Latvia (EU) as a UAV mission planning and flight control start-up, the company has evolved from a developer of a single flagship product UgCS to a market leader of multiple drone solutions. Today the company has created a rich global customer and reseller network in 150+ countries while over 45% of partners are located in North America. In 2021 the company organized the 1st International Drone Show Choreography competition. There were 6 winners out of 153 registrations from over 50 countries.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714386/SPH_Engineering.jpg

Video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Js3xHqqNzE

