2nd Keynote Speaker Announced for RAIN RFID Alliance and AIM Inc. Virtual Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Inc. and the RAIN RFID Alliance are pleased to announce the addition of a second keynote speaker for the first engage again virtual conference, which will be held online 9 and 10 December, 2020.

David Krebs, EVP, Enterprise Mobility and AIDC at VDC Research Group joins previously announced keynote speaker, Patrick W. Fink, Ph.D., principal investigator of NASA's REALM (RFID-Enabled Autonomous Logistics Management), to deliver a second keynote address entitled, "From There to Here and Beyond: A look at the AIDC Market".

"The level of enthusiasm and interest we have received thus far from speakers, sponsors, exhibitors and attendees for this groundbreaking conference has been extraordinary," said Steve Halliday, President of RAIN RFID Alliance. "We are excited to bring all these knowledgeable individuals together and are looking forward to innovative discussions."

Mr. Krebs' keynote will explore the state of the AIDC market heading into 2021 and highlight key areas of innovation and opportunity to support business operations over the next decade

David Krebs has more than 10 years of experience covering the markets for enterprise and government mobility solutions, wireless data communication technologies, and automatic data-capture research and consulting. Mr. Krebs is a graduate of Boston University (BSBA).

Among the growing list of speakers are industry experts and leaders of international companies speaking on a range of AIDC technology topics involving healthcare, retail, IoT, smart manufacturing, and automation.

Registration is now open for engage again. With a focus on the Automatic Data Collection industry, the event will bring together speakers and exhibitors, from the areas of applications, standards, vertical markets, and more. The event will be held completely online so that attendees can conveniently participate from anywhere they have access to a computer and the internet.

About the RAIN RFID Alliance

The RAIN RFID Alliance is an organization supporting the universal adoption of RAIN UHF RFID technology, a wireless technology that connects billions of everyday items to the Internet-of-Things, enabling businesses and consumers to identify, locate, authenticate and engage assets. The RAIN Alliance is part of AIM Inc..

For more information, visit the RAIN Alliance website.

About AIM Inc.

AIM is the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry. For nearly half a century, AIM has provided unbiased information, educational resources and standards to providers and users of these technologies.

AIM actively supports the AIDC industry through the work of its industry groups as well as through participation at the industry, national (ANSI) and international (ISO) levels. For more information visit the AIM website: Read more here...

