2nd World Conference on China Studies opens in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iQingdao: On October 14, the 2nd World Conference on China Studies was launched in Shanghai, gathering approximately 500 distinguished scholars and specialists from various countries. The event aims to foster greater mutual understanding of Sinology and to strengthen ongoing cultural dialogue between China and the international community.

Centered on the theme "Historical and Contemporary China: A Global Perspective," the conference schedule comprises a main forum, multiple parallel sub-forums, and a range of auxiliary activities intended to stimulate comprehensive academic exchange.

Hosted by the State Council Information Office and the Shanghai municipal government, the conference also strives to build scholarly bridges between traditional and modern China, encourage dialogue on the heritage and innovation within Chinese civilization, and conduct an in-depth analysis of the cultural implications, experiential insights, and global significance of China's development path.

