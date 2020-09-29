2nd.MD Earns Great Place to Work Designation

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2nd.MD, the leading provider of virtual specialty care, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Ninety-six percent of employees at 2nd.MD say it is a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Certification is a significant achievement that uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™. We care deeply about our team and work hard to create an environment that allows them to thrive while contributing meaningfully to the world through their work." said Jason Melton, CEO at 2nd.MD. "This is visible in our company culture and in turn creates a high-trust experience that allows us to save and improve lives every day."

"We congratulate 2nd.MD on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About 2nd.MD

2nd.MD is the leader in virtual specialty care. A preferred partner to over 250 employers and the country's top health plans, 2nd.MD connects more than 7 million people to over 800 nationally recognized, board-certified medical specialists covering all adult and pediatric specialty conditions. Providing a world-class member experience and consistently achieving a +90 Net Promoter Score, 2nd.MD combines advanced technology, data, and clinical expertise to save and improve lives everyday. For more information, please visit 2nd.MD or follow @2nd.MD on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read " A Great Place to Work for All. " Join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

