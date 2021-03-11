2nd.MD Recognized by the American Advertising Federation-Houston With Seven Awards

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2nd.MD, the leader in expert medical opinion, was one of the distinguished winners at the 59th Annual American Advertising Federation-Houston ADDY Awards, bringing home seven awards.

As the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, The American Advertising Federation (AAF) Awards attract over 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Chapter competitions.

"We are honored to see our ideas and creativity get celebrated and awarded amongst such amazing talent," says Jason Melton, executive vice president and general manager, 2nd.MD. "These special moments are also a testament to the dedication and love our team puts into their work. Today we celebrate them for their creative excellence."

The 2021 2nd.MD ADDY Award winners are as follows:

Apps, Games, and Virtual Reality: 2nd.MD Mobile App Walkthrough (Silver)

Direct Mail-3D: 2nd.MD Coaster (Silver)

Guerilla Marketing: What If Reverse Graffiti (Silver)

Publication Design: 2nd.MD Testimonial Book (Silver)

Sales Kit: The Gift of 2nd.MD (Silver)

Integrated Advertising Campaign: What If Campaign (Bronze)

Internet Commercial: 2nd.MD Mobile App Animated Video (Bronze)

ADDY Awards are bestowed to local entrants for superior creative that aired or published in the prior year, by a panel of advertising creative executives. On a national level, the AAF represents the true spirit of creative excellence from entrants of all levels from everywhere around the world, acknowledging extraordinary men and women who have made significant contributions to advertising and society, while raising the standards and level of professionalism in the industry.

About 2nd.MD

2nd.MD is the leader in expert medical opinion. A preferred partner to over 300 employers and the country's top health plans, 2nd.MD connects more than 7 million people to over 900 nationally recognized, board-certified medical specialists covering all adult and pediatric specialty conditions. Providing a world-class member experience and consistently achieving a +91 Net Promoter Score, 2nd.MD combines advanced technology, data, and clinical expertise to save and improve lives every day. For more information, please visit 2nd.MD or follow @2nd.MD on LinkedIn. In March 2021, Accolade acquired 2nd.MD. For more information, visit https://accolade.com/solutions/expert-medical-opinion/. Follow Accolade on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and at Accolade.com.

