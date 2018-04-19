2ndQuadrant Announces 3rd Generation of Postgres-BDR

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2ndQuadrant announced today the 3rd generation release of ground-breaking multi-master replication tool for PostgreSQL databases, Postgres-BDR 3.0.

Since it was first put into full production in 2014, the growing demand for geographically distributed bi-directional replication (BDR) has driven the focused development of Postgres-BDR by 2ndQuadrant. In the complex environment of replication it achieves efficiency and accuracy, ensuring very high availability of all nodes in a distributed cluster; an optimal solution for business critical environments.

Postgres-BDR allows any node to write and replicate changes to all other nodes in the BDR cluster, while resolving conflicts. Additionally, AlwaysOn architecture makes use of the auto-failover and switchover features, guaranteeing continuous service even when a system component fails. This provides enterprise database systems with a true high availability and disaster recovery solution.

Another notable new feature is the ability to provide Rolling Upgrades. The continuous delivery of updates to a cluster avoids downtime when a new release or hot fix is made available. This feature copes perfectly with the performance need of high-availability systems. Postgres-BDR performs rolling upgrades with zero down-time or disruption of service in the cluster.

The result of these features is the ability to provide 5 nines (99.999%) of availability to the BDR cluster.

Many parts of the BDR project are currently included in core PostgreSQL, with plans to commit further patches in the future. 2ndQuadrant is committed to the active contribution of major new features to PostgreSQL, and will contribute BDR features at a rate that the community will allow.

Simon Riggs, 2ndQuadrant CEO, had this to say about the release: "Our customers' complex use cases have driven the development of BDR far beyond the original feature set. This has resulted in a more robust technology than we ever imagined. BDR3 is truly innovative and we are happy to deliver these features for wide adoption."

