2ndQuadrant Becomes 1st Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) for PostgreSQL

OXFORD, England, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2ndQuadrant is pleased to announce that it became the 1st Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) for PostgreSQL, under the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) program.

With this certification, 2ndQuadrant joins an exclusive group of thoroughly vetted service providers possessing deep Kubernetes expertise and a track record of successful customer adoption.

2ndQuadrant Postgres

The KCSP program is a pre-qualified group of service providers that have significant experience helping enterprises adopt Kubernetes successfully. KCSP partners offer support to organizations looking to leverage Kubernetes technology, including consulting, professional services, and training. The goal of the program is to create an ecosystem of trusted partners to ensure organizations feel supported in their production and operational needs through adoption.

As part of the company's commitment to the Cloud, 2ndQuadrant provides Kubernetes consulting for open source PostgreSQL as well as the popular BDR extension. Following the strict set of rules provided by CNCF, consulting services are designed to help enterprises move to a Cloud Native platform under the supervision of certified experts (Certified Kubernetes Administrators – or CKA).

In addition to providing world-renowned 24/7 support for PostgreSQL and professional Kubernetes consulting, 2ndQuadrant also offers Kubernetes training, with a focus on PostgreSQL. Starting with the basics of Docker, this training course walks through the main concepts of using Kubernetes to deploy stateless applications. With a focus on PostgreSQL, it then lays the foundation for stateful applications that require data persistence.

