2ndQuadrant PostgreSQL Conference 2018 Officially Opens Call for Papers and Registration

NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2ndQuadrant announced today that the 2ndQuadrant PostgreSQL Conference 2018 (2Q PGConf, for short) will be hosted on December 4th & 5th in Chicago, IL. Registration and call for papers have officially been opened for the event.

2Q PGConf is a conference dedicated to exchanging knowledge about PostgreSQL, aimed at helping attendees to understand how it can work for enterprise organizations of any size.

2Q PGConf provides a unique opportunity for participants to learn more about PostgreSQL from world-class experts, presenting about both recent achievements and exciting developments to come in the future. In addition to the exceptional talks being presented, hands-on training sessions are being offered on December 4, in the following areas: Multi-master Replication, PostgreSQL Performance, and PostgreSQL Security.

These training courses are being offered at an exclusive rate in conjunction with the conference, with limited space available. Registration is open for the event and tickets for general admission and training courses can be purchased directly on the conference website: www.2qpgconf.com/#register

The Call for Papers for the conference has officially been opened. Dynamic presentations covering the following topics are expected to be submitted: New features in PostgreSQL 11, PostgreSQL 12 - What's in store for the future of PostgreSQL, deployment and administration of large-scale enterprise PostgreSQL installations, case studies and/or success stories of PostgreSQL deployments (or interesting failures), and much more.

The full list of topics and talk submission form can be found here: http://www.2qpgconf.com/#cfp

The submission deadline is midnight August 27, 2018 Pacific Time.

Tom Kincaid, General Manager of North America at 2ndQuadrant, had this to say about the event: "We are delighted to be hosting the 2ndQuadrant PostgreSQL Conference once again in Chicago. This conference has proven to be a fantastic forum for discussing developments in the Postgres community, hearing how people are applying PostgreSQL to address their business needs, and creating a valuable network opportunity for people who are using or considering using PostgreSQL."

For those that would like to be a part of the Open Source PostgreSQL movement, 2Q PGConf has partnership opportunities available. Details about sponsorship opportunities can be found at http://www.2qpgconf.com/#sponsors

For any additional questions or information about 2Q PGConf, send an email to: 2qpgconf@2ndquadrant.com

