2Pac's Quadruple-Platinum Release 'Until The End Of Time' Makes Its Debut On 180gram Vinyl To Celebrate the 20th Anniversary Of Its Release
Mar 30, 2021, 09:00 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the 20th anniversary of its release, 2Pac's multi-platinum album Until The End Of Time will be available July 23 on high quality, 180 gram audiophile grade vinyl for the first time in twenty years. The Estate exclusive will be pressed on bone vinyl, with the 4LP set housed in a four-page, LP Folio Book with previously unseen photos and a track list handwritten by Tupac from The Estate vaults. The deluxe set will include two special edition lithograph cards only available through 2Pac's official store. The standard black vinyl version can be pre-ordered, HERE, and the exclusive edition colored vinyl can be pre-ordered, HERE.
Originally released in 2001, Until The End Of Time debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. It has since been certified quadruple-platinum by Recording Industry Association of America.
Until The End Of Time features material recorded during the last year of Tupac's life and includes the songs "Until The End Of Time," "Let Em Have It," "Thug N U Thug N Me" and "Letter 2 My Unborn."
Until The End Of Time Tracklisting:
|
LP1
|
A1
|
Ballad Of A Dead Soulja
|
LP 3
|
A2
|
F*** Friendz
|
E1
|
Big Syke Interlude
|
A3
|
Lil' Homies
|
E2
|
My Closest Roaddogz
|
A4
|
Let Em Have It
|
E3
|
N***** Nature (Remix)
|
B1
|
Good Life
|
E4
|
When Thugz Cry
|
B2
|
Letter 2 My Unborn
|
F1
|
U Don't Have 2 Worry
|
B3
|
Breathin
|
F2
|
This Ain't Livin
|
B4
|
Happy Home
|
F3
|
Why U Turn On Me
|
LP 2
|
LP 4
|
C1
|
All Out
|
G1
|
Lastonesleft
|
C2
|
F***** Wit The Wrong N****
|
G2
|
Thug N U Thug N Me
|
C3
|
Thug N U Thug N Me (Remix)
|
G3
|
Words 2 My First Born
|
C4
|
Everything They Owe
|
G4
|
Let Em Have It (Remix)
|
D1
|
Until The End Of Time
|
H1
|
Runnin On E
|
D2
|
M.O.B.
|
H2
|
When I Get Free
|
D3
|
World Wide Mob Figgaz
|
H3
|
Until The End Of Time (RP Remix)
SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises
