2Pac's Quadruple-Platinum Release 'Until The End Of Time' Makes Its Debut On 180gram Vinyl To Celebrate the 20th Anniversary Of Its Release

Originally released in 2001, Until The End Of Time debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. It has since been certified quadruple-platinum by Recording Industry Association of America.

Until The End Of Time features material recorded during the last year of Tupac's life and includes the songs "Until The End Of Time," "Let Em Have It," "Thug N U Thug N Me" and "Letter 2 My Unborn."

Until The End Of Time Tracklisting:

LP1





A1 Ballad Of A Dead Soulja LP 3

A2 F*** Friendz E1 Big Syke Interlude A3 Lil' Homies E2 My Closest Roaddogz A4 Let Em Have It E3 N***** Nature (Remix) B1 Good Life E4 When Thugz Cry B2 Letter 2 My Unborn F1 U Don't Have 2 Worry B3 Breathin F2 This Ain't Livin B4 Happy Home F3 Why U Turn On Me

LP 2

LP 4

C1 All Out G1 Lastonesleft C2 F***** Wit The Wrong N**** G2 Thug N U Thug N Me C3 Thug N U Thug N Me (Remix) G3 Words 2 My First Born C4 Everything They Owe G4 Let Em Have It (Remix) D1 Until The End Of Time H1 Runnin On E D2 M.O.B. H2 When I Get Free D3 World Wide Mob Figgaz H3 Until The End Of Time (RP Remix)

