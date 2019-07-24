2Q19 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.
Jul 24, 2019, 09:26 ET
SÃO PAULO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3 [Common Shares] / VIVT4 [Preferred Shares];NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q19.
Change in revenue mix, focused on high-end services, coupled with digitalization, cost efficiency programs and excellent financial management ensured margin growth, double-digit growth in cash flow and unparalleled shareholder remuneration
|
Consolidated in R$ million
|
2Q19
|
% y-o-y
|
Net Operating Revenues
|
10,870
|
0.4
|
Net Mobile Revenues
|
6,972
|
2.3
|
Net Handset Revenues
|
631
|
31.9
|
Net Fixed Revenues
|
3,897
|
(2.8)
|
Recurring Operating Costs
|
(7,079)
|
0.1
|
Recurring EBITDA
|
3,791
|
1.0
|
Recurring EBITDA Margin %
|
34.9%
|
0.2 p.p.
|
Recurring Net Income
|
1,420
|
26.4
|
Free Cash Flow
|
2,220
|
11.0
|
Total Accesses (thousand)
|
94,364
|
(3.5)
|
Mobile accesses
|
73,744
|
(2.0)
|
Fixed accesses
|
20,619
|
(8.5)
Mobile market share of 32.2% in May 2019 (7.5 p.p. higher than the second player). Postpaid accesses grew 8.5%, accounting for 56.6% of total mobile accesses, with a market share of 40.0% in May 2019.
Broadband accesses totaled 7,268 thousand customers in 2Q19 and FTTH accesses grew 37.9% y-o-y, with 136 thousand net additions in the 2Q19. Broadband ARPU moved up 14.2% over 2Q18 reaching R$63.3. up 14.2% over 2Q18 rea
Net revenues rose 0.4% y-o-y, reflecting the performance of postpaid, terminals and FTTH revenues. Mobile revenues increased 2.3% y-o-y, driven by growth in ARPU, postpaid accesses and handset sales.
Recurring operating costs increased 0.1% y-o-y mainly due to higher expenses related to handset sales, offset by simplification, efficiency and digitalization initiatives. Excluding the cost of goods sold, total costs fell 2.4% y-o-y.
Recurring EBITDA totaled R$ 3,791 million in 2Q19, up 1.0% y-o-y, with an EBITDA margin of 34.9% (+0.2 p.p. y-o-y).
Capex totaled R$ 2,360 million in 2Q19, focused on FTTH and expansion of 4G/4.5G coverage and capacity.
Recurring reported net income grew 26.4% y-o-y in 2Q19, to R$ 1,420 million. Interest on equity of R$ 2,238 million already declared in the first half of 2019.
Free cash flow moved up 11.0% y-o-y, to R$ 2,220 million in 2Q19, driven by EBITDA growth and lower tax expenses.
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL – Investor Relations
Christian Gebara
David Melcon
Luis Plaster
João Pedro Carneiro
+55 11 3430-3687 / ir.br@telefonica.com
To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: http://www.telefonica.com.br/ir
SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.
Share this article