2Q20 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.
Jul 29, 2020, 06:48 ET
SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3 [Common Shares] / VIVT4 [Preferred Shares];NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q20.
Investments focused on the future technologies maintaining solid cash generation in the quarter and maximizing shareholder profitability.
|
R$ million
|
2Q20
|
% y-o-y
|
6M20
|
% y-o-y
|
Net Operating Revenues
|
10,317
|
(5.1)
|
21,142
|
(3.2)
|
Net Mobile Revenues
|
6,618
|
(5.1)
|
13,688
|
(2.6)
|
Net Handset Revenues
|
373
|
(40.9)
|
954
|
(22.4)
|
Net Fixed Revenues
|
3,700
|
(5.1)
|
7,454
|
(4.3)
|
Operating Costs
|
(6,214)
|
(5.9)
|
(12,532)
|
(5.2)
|
Recurring Operating Costs
|
(6,214)
|
(5.9)
|
(12,608)
|
(4.6)
|
EBITDA
|
4,103
|
(3.8)
|
8,610
|
(0.2)
|
EBITDA Margin
|
39.8%
|
0.5 p.p.
|
40.7%
|
1.2 p.p.
|
Recurring EBITDA
|
4,103
|
(3.8)
|
8,534
|
(1.1)
|
Recurring EBITDA Margin %
|
39.8%
|
0.5 p.p.
|
40.4%
|
0.9 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
1,113
|
(21.6)
|
2,266
|
(17.9)
|
Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments
|
2,772
|
27.3
|
5,362
|
62.6
|
Total Subscribers (thousand)
|
92,012
|
(2.5)
|
92,012
|
(2.5)
|
Mobile subscribers
|
74,408
|
0.9
|
74,408
|
0.9
|
Fixed subscribers
|
17,603
|
(14.6)
|
17,603
|
(14.6)
Broadband accesses reached 6,554 thousand customers in 2Q20 and FTTH had record-breaking 210 thousand net additions, making the fiber subscriber base grow 31.9% y-o-y. Broadband ARPU increased 17.6% versus 2Q19, reaching R$ 74.5.
Mobile market share of 33.0% in May 2020, 8.6 p.p. more than the second player. Postpaid accesses grew 3.4%, accounting for 57.9% of total mobile accesses, with a market share of 38.9% in May 2020, up 14.2% over 2Q18.
FTTH and IPTV revenues continue to grow significantly (+47.6% y-o-y and +22.3% y-o-y, respectively) while the trend of mobile revenue growth was interrupted by lower commercial activity caused by the pandemic.
Operating costs decreased 5.9% y-o-y mainly due to lower commercial activity and lower commercial expenses due to digitalization and automation initiatives.
EBITDA totaled R$ 4,103 million in 2Q20, down 3.8% y-o-y, with an EBITDA margin of 39.8% (+0.5 p.p. y-o-y).
Capex totaled R$ 1,909 million in 2Q20, focused on the expansion of the FTTH network and increased quality and capacity of our 4G and 4.5G networks.
Net income stood at R$ 1,113 million in 2Q20 with profit distribution based on the 2Q20 reaching R$900 million.
Free cash flow after leasing grew 62.6% y-o-y, to R$ 5,362 million in 6M20.
To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: http://www.telefonica.com.br/ir
