2Q2020 Wireless LAN Market Propped Up by Education and Government Spending, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the 2Q2020 Wireless LAN market was propped up by spending from the Education and Government vertical industries. Wireless LAN manufacturers such as Cisco, Extreme Networks, H3C, Huawei, and Ruckus point to the Education vertical as the number one sector contributing to revenues. Education is typically among the top three, but unusual to be consistently number one. Lower-education, which is often funded by Government was particularly strong in North America.

"Government funding is clearly supporting the Wireless LAN market," said Tam Dell'Oro, Founder, CEO, and Wireless LAN Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "We expected overall market sales to decline well into the double-digits year-over-year, but actual results were much stronger declining only 12 percent with governments' rapid responses. The Hospitality, Logistics, and Retail verticals generally comprise about one-quarter of market sales, but declined to about one-sixth in 2Q2020 and we expect further declines. These segments could take years to return to pre-pandemic levels," added Dell'Oro.

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 2Q 2020 Quarterly Report:

Wi-Fi 6 sales rose quarter-to-quarter but the penetration rate is about half the rate of the previous new technology.

Sales of cloud-managed slowed following a strong 1Q2020.

