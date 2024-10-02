2Rivers Group Expands Operations into West Africa for Crude and Products Offtake

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Rivers Group ("2Rivers") is pleased to announce the continuation of its strategic expansion into the West African market, further solidifying its role as a leading player in trading and distribution within the global energy market. This move aligns with the company's long-term vision of sustainable growth across key regions of the world.

With a strong commitment to responsible business practices, after recurrent flows in East Africa, 2Rivers is expanding its footprint in West Africa to increase its offtake of crude oil and refined products. This expansion diversifies its supply portfolio and strengthens its role as a reliable partner in the West African energy market, contributing to both global demand and regional economic development.

2Rivers's further expansion into West Africa is a key component of its broader growth strategy, which focuses on securing reliable sources of energy products and delivering them to global markets in a transparent and compliant manner to position 2Rivers as a trusted partner for producers and consumers alike.

By sourcing crude oil and products from the West African region, 2Rivers enhances its supply chain and ensures its ability to meet the growing demand for energy worldwide. The company's global presence and robust operational infrastructure enable efficient transportation of energy products to key markets while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and transparency.

About 2Rivers Group

2Rivers Group is a leading energy company specializing in the trading and distribution of energy commodities. With a solid commitment to operational excellence, 2Rivers Group serves a diverse portfolio of clients around the world. The company's experienced team and innovative approach drive its mission to deliver reliable energy solutions.

SOURCE 2Rivers Group