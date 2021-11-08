2U Announces Partnership with the National University of Singapore, One of Asia's Top-Ranked Global Universities, to Expand Online Professional Education

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced a new partnership with the National University of Singapore School of Computing (NUS Computing) to create a portfolio of new GetSmarter professional programs in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), business analytics, fintech/blockchain, digital transformation, and product management/strategy. The partnership will provide professionals across the globe the opportunity to learn new skills from one of the world's leading computing schools.

The twelve new short courses in development aim to build depth and breadth in key disciplines and include AI in Finance, Crypto and Digital Currencies, and Digital Transformation Strategies. While all courses can be taken individually, NUS Computing is also exploring combining various courses to create learning pathways for students in each discipline.

"NUS Computing provides our students with an exceptional educational experience across all of our programs, many of which are some of the most in-demand technology and business skills needed in today's world," said Professor Mohan Kankanhalli, dean of NUS Computing. "Our partnership with 2U is very important for our long-term digital executive education strategy, providing new learning opportunities for our students around the world."

COVID-19 has underscored the importance of digital transformation for businesses and highlighted new and emerging topics that organizations will prioritize in the search for competitive talent in a post-pandemic world. Professionals around the world need flexible training programs to help meet this demand while advancing their job prospects and career growth.

With these new short courses, 2U and NUS are giving professionals access to the critical skills training needed by today's corporations.

"NUS Computing is at the forefront of advances in information technology, computer science, and computer engineering research, creating graduates that go on to be leaders in their fields," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of global partnerships at 2U. "We're honored to be working alongside such a distinguished group of faculty and global practitioners to make 2U-powered short courses from this respected institution available to learners worldwide."

Each of NUS Computing's short courses, which are expected to be available in 2022, will be five to eight weeks long and are open enrollment with no prerequisites. To learn more, visit https://2u.com/partners/nus/

