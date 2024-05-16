2U Expands Partnership with Pepperdine University to Launch Six Online Degree Programs in Education and Healthcare Disciplines

New degrees in teaching, speech pathology, and educational leadership designed to address critical workforce gaps, connect aspiring educators and health practitioners with high-quality training

MALIBU, Calif. and LANHAM, Md. , May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperdine University and 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology and the company behind the online learning platform edX, today announced a significant expansion of their partnership with the development of six new online degree programs, many in licensure-based fields, including: a Master of Science in Education, a Master of Arts in Teaching, three doctoral programs in education, and a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology—the first such program at Pepperdine's newly established College of Health Science. All the programs will be developed under 2U's flexible partnership model, with the MS in Education expected to launch in 2024 and the remaining programs in 2025.

2U and Pepperdine's partnership now includes 12 online degree programs. Since 2U and Pepperdine's partnership began in 2017, over 7,000 learners have enrolled in the programs.

"By leveraging 2U's expertise in digital education delivery, we are extending the reach and impact of Pepperdine's educational offerings to meet the growing demand in healthcare and education sectors," said Jay Brewster, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Pepperdine University. "These programs are designed not just to educate, but to strategically address the gaps in professional fields by equipping students with the necessary skills and experiences to thrive. As one of the world's preeminent Christian universities, it is Pepperdine's greatest ambition to prepare our students for lives of purpose, service, and leadership. We cannot think of more compelling fields to live out that vision than in healthcare and education."

The U.S. is currently experiencing a sustained shortage of qualified educators , and the demand for speech-language pathologists is rising, with projected job growth at 21% through 2031. Together, 2U and Pepperdine are working to bridge these workforce gaps and empower aspiring professionals with the comprehensive skills and in-person training required to obtain licensure and succeed in these high-demand fields.

"Our partnership with 2U has been transformative, allowing us to extend our mission of purpose, service, and leadership into the digital realm," said Dr. Farzin Madjidi, Dean of Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology (GSEP). "These new programs will enable us to serve a broader array of students and prepare them for meaningful roles across these critical sectors."

A critical component of these new licensure-based programs is the in-person training requirement. 2U's robust placement network—which recently achieved the milestone of facilitating over 100,000 placements —is crucial in scaling high-demand programs at Pepperdine and across its partnership network in additional fields such as nursing, midwifery, and social work. 2U's network ensures that students living in all 50 states can complete essential in-person training hours within their communities, reflecting 2U's commitment to high-quality, flexible education that meets the urgent need for skilled professionals. To date, students supported by 2U's placement team have completed over 32 million hours of hands-on training.

"Through our ongoing partnership with Pepperdine, we are bringing together 2U's services and technology with Pepperdine's academic excellence to meet critical professional needs in healthcare and education," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of 2U's Degree Program Segment. "With these new degrees, we are deepening our commitment to equipping students with the practical skills and training necessary to succeed in these essential fields, reinforcing our role as leaders in workforce development."

Prospective students should be aware that the Master of Science (MS) education program in speech-language pathology (distance education) at Pepperdine University is an Applicant for Candidacy by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, 2200 Research Boulevard, #310, Rockville, MD 20850, 800-498-2071 or 301-296-5700. Similarly, the Master of Science (MS) education program in speech-language pathology at Pepperdine University is also pending approval by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College & University Commission (WSCUC).

