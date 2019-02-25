2U, Inc. and Case Western Reserve University Partner to Deliver a New Online Master of Science in Social Administration

A national leader in social work education and research, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences prepares passionate students for practice in a variety of social work and nonprofit settings. The Mandel School is ranked as one of the top 10 graduate-level degrees in social work, according to U.S. News & World Report .

"After more than 100 years of creating leaders in social change, we are continuing to invest in our online social work program and further our competency-based approach to learning that will serve the needs of our students," said Grover C. Gilmore, PhD, Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Dean in Applied Social Sciences. "Our decision to join with 2U will allow us to further extend our mission and better prepare future leaders to turn their knowledge into action on issues of health, well-being, and social justice."

"Consistently ranked among the best social work schools in the nation, the Mandel School has a stellar reputation for its commitment to social change, within the U.S. and abroad," said 2U President of University Partnerships and Services Andrew Hermalyn. "We are honored to now call the Mandel School a partner and excited to help further its 100-plus year legacy and track record of excellence by using world-class digital education to reach a new generation of community and social change agents."

The online MSSA is designed to equip students with a wide range of skills and experiences necessary for success as a professional social worker. Through online courses and immersive field experiences, the program will help students transform their passion into action and affect social change within their communities. Students will be able to choose from three concentrations: Community Practice for Social Change, Children Youth and Families, and Mental Health with Adults.

The relaunched online MSSA will match the quality and rigor of the school's highly ranked on-campus program with students receiving the same degree upon program completion. The Mandel School faculty will teach students through weekly live classes and faculty-developed interactive coursework on an online platform that works seamlessly on mobile devices.

Current online students who will not have completed their requirements for a degree by January 2020 will transition to 2U's online platform. Current students in the online format will be able to complete the degree by their expected graduation date.

About the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University's Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences is a top-10 school of social work and nonprofit management in Cleveland, Ohio. For more than 100 years, the Mandel School has educated leaders who inspire hope and shape the future.

About Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, we offer a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting. Our leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment. Our nationally recognized programs include arts and sciences, dental medicine, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 5,100 undergraduate and 6,200 graduate students comprise our student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is more than just a metaphor, it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been improving lives by powering world-class digital education. As a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities, we build, deliver, and support online graduate programs and certificates for working adults. Our industry-leading short courses, offered by GetSmarter, are designed to equip lifelong learners with in-demand career skills. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

