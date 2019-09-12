2U, Inc. and Keypath Education Join Emerson College to Deliver Online MA in Digital Marketing and Data Analytics

The 32-credit degree program, which is currently accepting applications, balances digital marketing and customer analytics courses, equipping graduates with necessary skills to compete in today's insight-driven marketing environment. The program, which adds to the College's online graduate degree offerings, is designed by Emerson faculty and delivered through a combination of both asynchronous and live classes on Emerson's interactive learning management platform.

"Emerson's online MA degree program empowers working professionals to advance their careers in the areas of digital marketing and data analytics, a field that is predicted to grow exponentially in the next 10 years," said Dean of Graduate and Professional Studies Jan Roberts-Breslin.

"Our strategic partnership with Keypath was designed to extend 2U's ability to power high quality degree programs," said 2U CEO and Co-Founder Chip Paucek. "Based on the success of Speech@Emerson and our thriving relationship, Emerson College was the perfect partner for our first joint program with Keypath. This proves that even great brands that have the ability to build their own online programs trust 2U to carry their vision forward."

"We are very excited about our partnership with 2U and Emerson College," said Steve Fireng, Keypath CEO. "The MA in digital marketing and data analytics program is truly a one of its kind program and allows professionals to stay ahead in today's competitive marketing environment."

About Emerson College

Emerson College is internationally recognized as the nation's premier institution of higher learning devoted to communication and the arts. Energized by engagement with the creative life of Boston, Los Angeles, and the Netherlands, Emerson students are independent minds from diverse backgrounds who develop their own personal voice and expertise in professions that profoundly shape society and culture in the 21st century. The College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals, with the first program launching this fall in Paris. The College has an active network of 39,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit emerson.edu.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

Keypath Education.

Keypath Education is dedicated to creating global access to high-quality online education. We partner with the world's best universities to launch and grow high-quality degree programs. The focus is to keep the brand and academic rigor intact while accelerating the growth and quality of the university program portfolio. The company has offices and partners in the United States, Canada, the U.K., and Australia. For more information, visit us at keypathedu.com.

Media Contacts:

Michelle Gaseau, Emerson College

michelle_gaseau@emerson.edu

Jemila Campbell, 2U, Inc.

jcampbell@2u.com

LeeAnn Sherman, Keypath Education, LLC

LeeAnn.Sherman@keypathedu.com

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

Related Links

http://2u.com

