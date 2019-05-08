2U, Inc. and the UC Davis Graduate School of Management Expand Partnership to Deliver New Online Short Courses

"These new short courses will give working adults the opportunity to develop and enhance their leadership and negotiation capabilities, two critical, in-demand executive management skills. We are proud to expand our partnership with UC Davis and help the Graduate School of Management further its mission of 'preparing the next generation of innovative and collaborative leaders," 2U President of University Partnerships and Services Andrew Hermalyn said.

2U also partners with the Graduate School of Management at UC Davis to power MBA@UCDavis, a new online Master of Business Administration degree and the first fully online MBA in the 10-campus UC system. The first cohort is expected to begin in October 2019, pending accreditor approvals. Visit onlinemba.ucdavis.edu for more information.





The UC Davis Graduate School of Management is focused on preparing the next generation of innovative and collaborative leaders who are committed to making a positive impact. Its close-knit learning environment is distinguished by faculty members renowned for their research and teaching, entrepreneurial students, and a bold and innovative curriculum. The school offers Full-Time MBA and Master of Professional Accountancy programs at the UC Davis campus, Part-Time MBA programs in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area, and a Master of Science in Business Analytics program in San Francisco as well as open enrollment executive education. To learn more, visit gsm.ucdavis.edu

Eliminating the back row in higher education is more than just a metaphor, it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been improving lives by powering world-class digital education. As a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities, we build, deliver, and support online graduate programs and certificates for working adults. Our industry-leading short courses, offered by GetSmarter, are designed to equip lifelong learners with in-demand career skills. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

