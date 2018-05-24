2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master's Programs in Global Business Administration and Education

"Tufts has a longstanding commitment to academic innovation. These new graduate programs will extend that commitment to new communities of students and give them an opportunity to study with outstanding Tufts faculty," said Provost and Senior Vice President ad interim Deborah T. Kochevar.

"Tufts is thrilled about our partnership with 2U," said Executive Vice President Patricia Campbell. "2U enables us to bring our unique educational approaches to a broader audience in ways aligned with our institutional commitment to a personalized and engaging student experience."

GlobalBusiness@Tufts

The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, a leading graduate school of international affairs, will partner with 2U to deliver GlobalBusiness@Tufts, a Master of Global Business Administration that will be offered exclusively in a digital format. The program will combine graduate-level study in international affairs with international business administration. GlobalBusiness@Tufts will be designed so that students can gain a foundation in international business skills along with a nuanced understanding of core areas of international affairs including geopolitics, law, negotiations, and economics. Students who pursue the GlobalBusiness@Tufts program may be interested in a variety of career paths in a range of industries including private and public institutions as well as non-governmental organizations (NGOs), domestically and abroad. The program will launch in May 2019.

"As the oldest exclusively graduate school of international affairs in the United States, The Fletcher School has a long-standing commitment to educating leaders with a global perspective. Our original mission of maintaining the stability and prosperity of a complex, challenging, and increasingly interconnected society remains of critical importance today. Fletcher has been a pioneer of transformational international education, and I couldn't imagine a better moment to launch an online program to further the global impact of our faculty, students, and alumni, " said The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy Dean James Stavridis.

Education@Tufts

Tufts University School of Arts and Sciences Department of Education will partner with 2U to deliver Education@Tufts, a suite of graduate-level education degrees with the first being a Master of Arts in Teaching – Elementary STEM Education (MAT Elementary STEM). The MAT Elementary STEM is designed to prepare leaders to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) in urban elementary schools. Along with addressing the STEM disciplines, the degree explores multiple literacies and integrates reading, writing, social studies, and art throughout the curriculum. The MAT Elementary STEM requires in-person, hands-on fieldwork in a school setting. Tufts and 2U will work with each student to facilitate field placement practicums at partner elementary schools along with a supervising practitioner in the student's community.

"Teaching and working with children is one of the richest and most fulfilling careers. We're proud of Tufts' Department of Education's strong history of success in the education discipline, and we're happy to partner with 2U to expand access to our programs in a digital format. Education@Tufts will allow us to prepare more stellar teachers who will make a difference in the lives of children across the country," said Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences James Glaser.

"Founded in 1852, Tufts has a long-standing history and has built a national reputation for its academic programs. We're thrilled to partner with this iconic institution, which has the institutional will and dynamic leadership in place to embrace and deliver exceptional digital education. Together, we will deliver a novel global business administration program and extend Tufts' excellent education programs to students around the globe," said 2UGrad President Andrew Hermalyn.

GlobalBusiness@Tufts and Education@Tufts will match the quality and rigor for which Tufts is known. Tufts' faculty will teach students through weekly live classes and faculty-developed interactive coursework on an online platform that works seamlessly on mobile devices, allowing students to complete their assignments from nearly anywhere.

About Tufts University

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university's schools is widely encouraged.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.

