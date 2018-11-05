2U, Inc. and Yale School of Management to Deliver New Online Short Courses

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced that it will deliver a new suite of business-focused online short courses with the Yale School of Management (SOM). The short courses will be presented in collaboration with GetSmarter™, a brand of 2U, and are anticipated to begin launching in spring 2019.

The business-focused short courses are anticipated to cover subject areas grounded in Yale's management curriculum. The courses will be designed for mid-career and experienced professionals looking to gain essential business and leadership skills to strengthen their organizations and navigate an increasingly complex and competitive business world.

"Our executive education programs are characterized by faculty excellence, high-impact subject matter, and excellent execution," said Edward A. Snyder, the Indra Nooyi Dean of the Yale School of Management. "We are pleased to expand the reach of our programming through online courses that will help participants elevate their thinking and move forward on the career dimensions that are most meaningful to them."

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our partnership with Yale through the launch of these short courses," 2UGrad President Andrew Hermalyn said. "Yale's dedication to innovation and desire to deploy engaging digital content is an incredibly effective approach to training business professionals around the world. Yale has been, and continues to be, a great partner for 2U."

The short courses will be developed by Yale University faculty in conjunction with course design experts at 2U. Learners will receive personalized, high-touch support on an online platform, allowing them to complete their assignments from nearly anywhere.

2U currently partners with Yale University to power Yale PA Online, an online Master of Medical Science (M.M.Sc.) degree for aspiring physician assistants (PA). This is the first expansion of 2U's partnership with Yale beyond the Yale PA Online program and outside of the Yale School of Medicine.

About Yale School of Management

The mission of the Yale School of Management is educating leaders for business and society. The school's students, faculty, and alumni are committed to understanding the complex forces transforming global markets and using that understanding to build organizations—in the for-profit, nonprofit, entrepreneurial, and government sectors—that contribute lasting value to society. The school's integrated curriculum, close ties to Yale University, and active connection to the Global Network for Advanced Management ensure that Yale SOM students both acquire crucial technical skills and develop a genuine understanding of an increasingly complex global context.

