2U, Inc. Announces Date for 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Report

July 22, 2020

LANHAM, Md., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-877-359-9508, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-224-357-2393. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 400 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 250,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Investor Contact:
Ed Goodwin
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Glenda Felden
[email protected]

