2U, Inc. Announces Date for 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Report

LANHAM, Md., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register, click here. To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone from the U.S., dial 1 (888) 330-2446, or from outside the U.S., dial 1 (240) 789-2732 (toll), and provide conference ID number 1153388. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations website as soon as it is available.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
2U is a global leader in online education. Guided by its founding mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, 2U has spent 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 76 million people with thousands of affordable, career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with over 250 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.com.

