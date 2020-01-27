2U, Inc. Announces Dates for 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Report and Investor Day

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 6, 2020. 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek and CFO Paul Lalljie will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-877-359-9508, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-224-357-2393. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.

Additionally, 2U announced that it will be hosting an Investor Day on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at its headquarters in Lanham, MD. The event will feature presentations by 2U's senior leadership team to provide an overview of the company's strategy, operating model, and financial outlook. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 3 p.m. ET.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.

