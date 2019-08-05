2U, Inc. Announces its First Online Undergraduate Degree Program in Partnership with the University of London

LANHAM, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced a new partnership with the University of London and one of its member institutions, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), to deliver 2U's first online undergraduate degree program: a Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Business Analytics. This partnership marks 2U's entry into the global undergraduate degree market.

The programme will be developed by faculty from LSE's Departments of Statistics, Mathematics, Economics and Management, and the curriculum will include a strong focus on statistics, mathematics , and computing skills. Upon completion of the 36-month program, students will be granted a degree from the University of London. Successful graduates will bring essential digital economy skills to the workforce and will be well-equipped to meet a demand that is no longer confined to the tech industry, as employers across all industries, including healthcare, finance, and public policy, are faced with managing data-driven businesses.

"We are thrilled to partner with the University of London and the LSE, two world-class institutions, on our first online undergraduate degree," said Chip Paucek, 2U co-founder and CEO. "Data science and business analytics have become essential skills in today's digital economy, and our bachelor's degree offering will help prepare students across the globe for this new workforce reality."

"Here at the University of London, we are committed to delivering programmes that are relevant for both students and employers alike. Key to doing this is our internationally recognised tradition of innovation in delivering new and up-to-date programmes across the world through newly available channels. For this reason, and because of our commitment to making quality higher education available worldwide, we are pleased to be working with 2U to further extend our reach," said Craig O'Callaghan, director of operations and deputy chief executive, University of London Worldwide. "The BSc in Data Science and Business Analytics is highly relevant for today's employers across all sectors, who now require their staff to routinely deal with data and analysis. This degree programme equips them to meet these demands and ensures they are work-ready."

"This degree program is designed to respond to the modern challenges that arise from the availability of large and complex data in many areas of life," said Professor Irini Moustaki, programme director, at the LSE. "Handling big and complex data requires a synergy between statistics, mathematics, and computer science. Employers, whether in the private or public sector, have strong (and unmet) demand for graduates who combine statistical and computing skills and are able to handle and develop models and algorithms in order to tackle real-world commercial or public policy problems in various disciplines."

The degree program will be designed by LSE faculty and delivered through a combination of both asynchronous and live classes on 2U's online platform that works seamlessly on mobile devices from nearly anywhere in the world. Based on 2U's traditional tuition revenue share model, the partnership will help expand access to education and further the University of London's nearly 200-year history as "The People's University".

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

Media contact:

Jemila Campbell, 2U, Inc.

jcampbell@2u.com

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

Related Links

http://2u.com

