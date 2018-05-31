2U, Inc. Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018

Chief Revenue Officer Harsha Mokkarala will present at the Robert W. Baird & Co. 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 5 at 9:05 a.m. ET .

A live webcast of each presentation will be available at investor.2U.com at their respective times. An archive of the webcasts will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.

Investor Contact: Ed Goodwin, 2U, Inc., egoodwin@2U.com

Media Contact: Shirley Chow, 2U, Inc., schow@2U.com

