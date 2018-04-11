2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions

"As 2U continues to grow and add more dimensions to our business domestically and internationally, the portfolios of our senior executive team continue to evolve and expand. Harsha, David, and Andrew are all proven and effective leaders whose new and broader roles reflect the important contributions and expertise they bring to the company as well as the strategic and valued advice they provide me," said 2U CEO and Co-Founder Christopher "Chip" Paucek.

Harsha Mokkarala joined 2U in 2013 from Capital One, where he managed all facets of online marketing for Capital One's credit card acquisitions team. He has served as 2U's Chief Marketing Officer since 2016, providing a combination of analytical, technical and marketing expertise to help drive 2U growth and innovation. In his new role as Chief Revenue Officer, Harsha will continue to oversee the company's industry-leading, data-driven marketing and sales teams, while also assuming leadership over 2U's broader revenue growth, marketing, and product innovation strategies.

David Sutphen has served as 2U's first Chief Communications and Engagement Officer since joining the company in 2017 from Brunswick Group, where he was a Partner and head of the Washington, D.C. office. In his new role as Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer, Sutphen will continue to manage the communications and brand functions, and will now assume responsibility for an expanded portfolio that includes 2U's impact, strategic partnerships, and business development efforts.

Andrew Hermalyn, who got his start at 2U a decade ago as the company's founding intern, is being promoted from Executive Vice President of University Partnerships and Programs to President of 2UGrad. In this expanded role, Hermalyn will lead a global team responsible for university partner growth, relationship management, and program success.

2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.

