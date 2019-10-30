2U, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Ogden-Reese as Chief Marketing Officer

"Jennifer's tremendous marketing and leadership experience is critical to further advance our efforts to reach the right students for the right programs and deliver the best career outcomes," 2U Chief Operating Officer Mark Chernis said. "From evolving large, media businesses to driving success on high-growth, tech-first platforms, Jennifer brings strong expertise in building digital and data-driven marketing strategies that will be invaluable to 2U. We are thrilled to welcome her on board."

Ogden-Reese joins 2U from SeatGeek, where she has served as CMO since 2016, overseeing all aspects of marketing and customer support with accountability for user and revenue growth. During her time as CMO, the company's revenue growth accelerated substantially as Ogden-Reese and her team leveraged digital performance, SEO, and influencer and brand channels.

Prior to SeatGeek, Ogden-Reese served as the first head of marketing for ecommerce company Gwynnie Bee. In addition to her recent executive roles, Ogden-Reese spent over a decade at TIME, where she led a multi-platform consumer strategy for some of the most iconic and successful media brands in the world, including PEOPLE, InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, and Essence.

"In leading the digital transformation of higher education, 2U's marketing efforts operate on an unrivaled global scale," Ogden-Reese said. "I am thrilled to play a role in extending and amplifying 2U's university partner brands to reach prospective students from around the world and educate them on the value of our world-class learning opportunities."

Ogden-Reese will lead 2U's full marketing functions–including digital marketing, brand marketing, advertising, and marketing analytics–and will report directly to Chernis.

About Jennifer Ogden-Reese

Jennifer Ogden-Reese has more than 20 years of experience leading multi-platform consumer marketing and strategy. She has served as CMO at SeatGeek since June, 2016. At SeatGeek, a leading mobile-first live event ticketing platform, Jennifer directed the company's data-driven marketing team at a time of immense growth and success. Her responsibilities included management of performance and brand marketing, CRM, communications, consumer insights, creative services and customer experience. As a member of the executive team, she worked to open up the ticketing industry through technology-driven solutions, international expansion and ground-breaking partnerships. Jennifer was also the founding chairperson of the Diversity & Inclusion committee at the company. Prior to joining SeatGeek, Jennifer was the Head of Marketing at rental fashion disruptor, Gwynnie Bee, responsible for marketing and brand Strategy. In addition to her recent executive roles at growth stage technology companies, Jennifer spent 14 years at Time, Inc., marketing brands from Sports Illustrated Kids to InStyle to PEOPLE. She served in various leadership positions including as Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing. She was responsible for a portfolio of brands generating over $450M in consumer revenue annually and was instrumental in guiding print and digital growth and transformation. Jennifer lives in Rye, NY with her husband and three children. She currently serves as the board chair for Global Glimpse, a nonprofit organization providing powerful international travel and leadership experiences to thousands of high school students from diverse backgrounds. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College with a B.A. in government.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

