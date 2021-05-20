2U, Inc. Expands High School Boot Camp Program to Four Universities for Summer 2021

LANHAM, Md., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, announced an expansion of its summer high school boot camp program to include new non-profit university partners for Summer 2021. First launched in 2020 , coding boot camps for high school students will be offered this summer in partnership with Columbia Engineering, the University of Pennsylvania College of Liberal and Professional Studies, the Rice University Glasscock School of Continuing Studies, and Northwestern University School of Professional Studies. A new 2U-powered high school boot camp in data analytics will also be offered in partnership with Penn.

Designed as an introduction to coding and data fundamentals and available to students aged 13 and older who are entering grades 9-12, these online summer programs will provide students with foundational knowledge and skills in computer programming or data analytics. Registration is now open for boot camps beginning in June and July.

"We're thrilled to expand our existing partnerships with Rice, Columbia, Northwestern SPS, and Penn by offering online tech skills-based boot camps to high school students looking for a fun and rewarding summer experience," said Lorin Thomas-Tavel, 2U's Managing Director of Boot Camps. "Providing young learners with the opportunity to attend high-quality boot camps during the summer will not only help to cultivate their interests in technology, it will strengthen their technical skills for college coursework, help them stand out from their peers in college admissions, and provide a foundation for when they transition into the workforce."

Students will receive personalized support from instructional staff and benefit from live online collaboration in a three day a week, part-time format over the course of the three week program. Course sessions will be led by veteran industry practitioners and mentors who'll guide students through structured lessons, flexible group work, and provide insights based on their real-world experiences. Students will develop a sample portfolio of pieces that showcase their knowledge and will earn a certificate upon completion that can be used to supplement resumes and college applications.

"Today, every industry is a tech industry, and we must prepare our students accordingly, because the research is clear: when you make tech learning fun and engaging for K-12 students, it can pay dividends in their college and career outcomes," said Professor Soulaymane Kachani, Vice Provost of Teaching, Learning, and Innovation at Columbia University. "Our students had an excellent experience in last year's high school coding program, and we're thrilled to be continuing our partnership with 2U this summer."

Evidence has shown that early exposure to STEM education increases students' likelihood of pursuing college opportunities in related fields. At the same time, research also shows that less than half of the country's K-12 schools are teaching computer science. By participating in 2U's high school boot camps, students around the country have an opportunity to learn cutting-edge technologies, including HTML, JavaScript, Excel, and Python, that will set them on the pathway to success regardless of the college or professional path they choose.

"The wonderful thing about giving young learners access to tech training programs is that the skills and experience they get are widely applicable across a range of careers," said Rita McGlone, Executive Director of Professional and Organizational Development at the University of Pennsylvania College of Liberal and Professional Studies. "During last year's high school coding boot camp program, we saw students' eyes open to the possibilities of careers and college majors in tech fields as well as how they might apply these skills and knowledge to other areas of interest, which resulted in a rich and rewarding experience for all."

In addition to Columbia and Penn, 2U is excited to work with two more of its existing non-profit university partners to offer these transformative and rewarding high school programs this summer:

Rice University Glasscock School of Continuing Studies: "Our mission is to ensure that all learners, regardless of age, level of experience, or previous education, have opportunities to learn, grow, and achieve great things with a Rice education," said Robert Bruce, Ph.D., Dean of the Rice University Glasscock School of Continuing Studies. "With Rice University's new high school coding boot camp, we're thrilled to support students in Houston and beyond in getting the core skills and knowledge they need to embark on meaningful post-secondary tech pathways."

Northwestern University School of Professional Studies: "Learning tech skills is fundamental to preparing for so many career pathways available today, and we should jump at opportunities to show high school students the options ahead," said Seth Meisel, Associate Dean of Academic Initiatives at Northwestern University School of Professional Studies. "Northwestern University School of Professional Studies' summer coding boot camp program will help more young learners see where they can apply these critical skills to design an exciting and fulfilling future."

To find out more about 2U-powered high school boot camps, including enrollment deadlines and start dates by individual program, please visit https://bootcamps.2u.com/highschool/

About 2U, Inc.

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 500 educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 300,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Contact:

Kate Welk

[email protected]

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

Related Links

http://2u.com

