2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post

"We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace in Denver for the second year in a row," said 2U Chief People Officer Rani Hammond. "2U is an equal opportunity employer that prides itself on providing a high-energy work environment that's both challenging and fun. This award speaks to the outstanding culture that permeates our Denver office and is exemplified through the exceptional work Denver 2Utes do in delivering life-changing outcomes for students at our partner universities."

The 2U Denver office opened in September 2015 with 30 people. Now, this fast-growing office is home to almost 400 vibrant, multi-talented employees passionate about providing students in 2U-powered programs with the personalized support needed to help them succeed. These 2U employees are self-starting, motivated individuals who want to make their mark and dedicate their time and energy to shaping the future of education.

Over the last decade, 2U has consistently been recognized as an excellent place to work. Accolades include Employees' Choice Best Medium-Sized Company to Work For by Glassdoor, Top Workplace in the Greater Washington Region by The Washington Post, and Best Place to Work Finalist by the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council.

2U is currently hiring for more than 100 open positions as a result of their growth. Join the company trusted by world-class universities, including Harvard University, Northwestern University, and the University of Denver, to be their partner in transforming digital education. Be part of building the highest-quality digital education in the world with market-leading technology, student success, and satisfaction rates. To learn more about 2U job opportunities and great employee benefits like parental leave and volunteer time off, visit 2U.com/careers.

2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.

