2U, Inc. Named a Top Workplace by The Denver Post for the Third Consecutive Year

DENVER, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced it has been recognized among the 2019 Top Workplaces by The Denver Post. This is the third consecutive year the 2U Denver office has been bestowed the honor.

An annual award list, The Denver Post Top Workplaces is compiled based solely on employee feedback acquired through an anonymous survey administered by Energage, LLC to determine the best companies to work for in the Denver area. The survey assessed a series of workplace culture measures, including alignment, connection, and execution.

This year, nearly three-quarters of Colorado employees participated in the survey and one-hundred and fifty companies were recognized on the Top Workplaces list.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace in Denver for the third consecutive year," 2U Chief People Officer Rani Hammond said. "Denver's entrepreneurial and intrepid spirit attracts a diverse talent base that has helped make Denver our fastest-growing office in the U.S. This award speaks to the strong and bold culture built to scale by our Denver leadership and employees."

While it started as a team of 30 people in 2015, the 2U Denver office now serves more than 550 employees, many of whom specialize in student success, placement and application success, admissions, and marketing. A thriving, functionally diverse workspace located in the heart of downtown, the 2U Denver office is committed to fostering community and inclusivity.

Over the last decade, 2U, which has eight offices across the globe and is headquartered in Lanham, Md., has consistently received work culture accolades. Awards include Employees' Choice Best Medium-Sized Company to Work For by Glassdoor, Best Place to Work Finalist by the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council, and four years as a Top Workplace in the Greater Washington Region by The Washington Post.

2U is currently hiring for more than 100 open positions. Join the company trusted by world-class universities, including Harvard University, Northwestern University, and the University of Denver, to be their partner in transforming digital education. Be part of building the highest-quality digital education in the world with market-leading technology, student success, and satisfaction rates. To learn more about 2U job opportunities and great employee benefits like parental leave, unlimited PTO, and volunteer time off, visit 2U.com/careers .

