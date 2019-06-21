2U, Inc. Named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the Fifth Consecutive Year

LANHAM, Md., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced it has been selected as a 2019 Top Workplace by The Washington Post, ranked number 13 in the large company category. This is the fifth consecutive year 2U has received this accolade–a testament to the strong culture scaled throughout 2U's two Greater Washington locations: 2U headquarters in Lanham, Maryland and its video production studios in Arlington, Virginia.

The Washington Post Top Workplaces list is the result of employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey to determine the best companies to work for in the Greater Washington region. The survey considers workplace culture measures, including alignment, connection, and execution. More than 75 percent of 2U's Greater Washington area employees participated in the 2019 survey.

"Over the last 11 years, we have created and maintained a workplace culture that drives our business–a culture that values openness and transparency and builds a sense of belonging, respect, and inclusion for employees across all offices," 2U Chief People Officer Rani Hammond said. "We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace in the Greater Washington region for the fifth consecutive year and look forward to continuing to scale a mission-driven culture that allows our employees and their passion to thrive."

A fast-growing organization, 2U has expanded to 12 offices across four continents with more than 5,000 employees. From an on-site fitness facility and a subsidized cafeteria at headquarters to catered lunch-and-learns in Manhattan to a meditation room and complimentary coffee in Cape Town, each 2U office has its own distinct personality united and driven by a shared mission and infectious culture.

2U has achieved several recognitions for its workplace culture over the last 11 years. Awards include Employees' Choice Best Medium-Sized Company to Work For by Glassdoor, Best Place to Work Finalist by the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council, and three consecutive years as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post.

2U is currently hiring for more than 100 open positions. Join the company trusted by world-class universities, including Harvard University, Northwestern University, and Georgetown University, to be their partner in building high-quality digital and in-person educational offerings. To learn more about 2U job opportunities and great employee benefits like parental leave, unlimited PTO, and volunteer time off, visit 2U.com/careers .

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

