2U, Inc. Named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for its Continued Leadership in Driving Workplace Gender Equality

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced it has been included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), recognizing companies dedicated to transparency in gender-data reporting and advancing women in the workplace. 2U is one of 380 public companies from across 44 countries and regions chosen for the GEI. This is the second consecutive year the company has earned this recognition—a testament to its commitment to workplace gender equality and equity.

"We are honored to be named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index once again for our work building a more inclusive and equitable work environment, which is more important than ever given the economic damage done to women in the workforce as a result of COVID-19," 2U Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Millette Granville said. "This recognition signals meaningful progress, but more importantly, it drives us to continue making strides in advancing women in our workforce and deepening our investments in diversity, equity, and inclusion across the board."

Using voluntarily disclosed workplace gender data for fiscal year 2019, the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting and advancing women globally. The firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. 2U was included in this year's index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. 2U specifically excelled in areas such as equal pay, board representation, parental leave benefits, total percentage of women in the workforce, and more.

This recognition reflects 2U's commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the organization and building a culture of belonging and respect. 2U cultivates a strong sense of engagement for diverse communities and their allies through its Business Resource Networks (BRNs)—employee-led groups that foster a diverse, inclusive workplace and offer a forum for networking, professional development, business impact, and multicultural celebrations. 2U's BRNs include: Black Engagement Network, Women's Alliance Network, LGBTQ+ Network 2Q, Asian Pacific Islander Network, and Hispanic Network TuGente. 2U has also established "Mosaic," a DEI steering committee that fosters and promotes a culturally-inclusive community at 2U and celebrates the differences and uniqueness of all employees.

The Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

