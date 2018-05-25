2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees

"The Graziadio Business School is dedicated to inspiring transformational thinking, driving innovation, and leading change in business education. Students and working professionals across the world will now be able to experience our values-centered academics and entrepreneurial spirit through Business@Pepperdine. 2U's proven model, combined with their clear track record of helping deliver great student outcomes, makes them the right long-term partner," said Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Dean Deryck J. van Rensburg.

"The Graziadio Business School is known for its values-based, high-touch and collaborative approach to business education. This strategic, long-term partnership signals a transformational new chapter for the Graziadio School. We're excited to help champion the Graziadio School's mission while delivering 2U's unmatched service and commitment to great student outcomes," said 2UGrad President Andrew Hermalyn.

Recognized nationally for its top-ranked programs, and consistent with the values of Pepperdine University, The Graziadio Business School believes that successful careers in business are grounded in personal integrity, compassion, and broad thinking. The new Business@Pepperdine suite of online degrees will match the quality and rigor of the on-campus degree programs. Students will be taught by Pepperdine faculty through weekly live classes and faculty-developed interactive coursework on an online platform that works seamlessly on mobile devices, allowing students to complete their assignments from nearly anywhere. Program participants will also have the opportunity to attend in-person leadership training and networking gatherings, known as immersions, at the Pepperdine Malibu, California campus.

The Graziadio Business School joins the Pepperdine School of Law and the Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology in offering online degree programs supported by 2U.

Anchored in the core values of integrity and innovation, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School challenges individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change that positively impacts their organizations and communities. With an entrepreneurial spirit, the Graziadio School advances experiential learning in small classes that deepen connections and stimulate critical thinking. Through our wide continuum of MBA, MS and Executive degree programs offered across seven California campuses, Graziadio faculty inspire full time students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered, Best for the World Leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter at @GraziadioSchool, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.

