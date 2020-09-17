2U, Inc. Promotes Margaret Ruvoldt to Chief People Officer and Appoints Millette Granville as its Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

LANHAM, Md., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced the promotion of Margaret Ruvoldt to Chief People Officer and the appointment of Millette Granville as its first Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The announcement underscores 2U's commitment to deeply align its people strategy with business goals and attract, develop, and engage the brightest, most diverse talent across its offices worldwide.

"Over her impressive tenure at 2U, Maggie has shown a tremendous understanding of both the intricacies of the business and the guiding principles of our culture. She's proven to be an adept and thoughtful leader and trusted advisor to 2Utes from every corner and at every level of the company. And her work championing our employee resource groups has been integral to creating a culture of inclusivity at 2U," 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek said. "I'm thrilled to have Maggie as 2U's new Chief People Officer and look forward to working together as we empower our people and ensure they feel seen and valued, continue to grow and learn, and reach their full potential."

First joining 2U as Executive Vice President of Human Resources in 2010, Ruvoldt has held a series of critical operational roles across the company and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Business Operations. Through her decade-long tenure, she has developed a deep understanding of 2U's business and played an instrumental role shaping the company's growth, student outcomes, and culture. Prior to 2U, Ruvoldt spent over 17 years in human capital management, including roles at The Princeton Review, Johnson & Johnson, and Sterling. Recently, Ruvoldt's leadership on issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion led to her appointment as an advisory board member of the Institute for Inclusive Leadership at Simmons University, a longtime 2U partner.

Ruvoldt will lead 2U's full HR function—including people strategy, talent acquisition, benefits and total rewards, professional and organizational development, and diversity, equity, and inclusion—and report directly into Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek.

Millette Granville joins Ruvoldt's team as the company's first Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In her new role, Granville will provide strategic and day-to-day operational leadership on all global equity, diversity and inclusion policies, programs, and practices for 2U. Granville brings more than 14 years of diversity and inclusion experience and leadership to the position, previously serving as Vice President of Talent, Diversity, Inclusion, Learning and OD at Food Lion (Ahold Delhaize), Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Time Warner, and Vice President of Enterprise Diversity and College Recruiting at Wells Fargo.

"Achieving our shared goal of a truly inclusive workplace is the responsibility of every 2Ute, from executive leadership to our interns, and the expertise of an impressive leader like Millette is critical to our progress and our ongoing journey," said Ruvoldt. "At a time when many organizations are seeking talented diversity leaders, we are thrilled that Millette chose to join us in our mission to eliminate the back row in higher education. Her leadership, thoughtfulness, authenticity, and passion will be enormous assets to our company," said Ruvoldt.

During her career, Granville has been responsible for global diversity strategy, engagement of business resource networks, and the design and implementation of diversity-focused talent acquisition, development, and retention programs. She also has experience integrating diversity and inclusion priorities into the product side of businesses and will play an integral role in helping 2U increase accessibility and inclusivity in the online learning products it powers.

"2U is a global, multicultural organization that values the feeling of belonging, welcomes innovation and creativity, and is fully committed to integrating DEI into every area of the business," Granville said. "At a time when more people are seeing the importance of connecting and learning digitally, I'm excited to work with Maggie and the 2U team to support diverse communities through our products and foster an inclusive and equitable work environment that empowers all 2Utes to be their best selves."

