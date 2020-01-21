2U, Inc. Selected for 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for its Leadership in Advancing Women in the Workplace

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced that it has been named to the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), recognizing companies dedicated to transparency in gender-data reporting and advancing women in the workplace. 2U is one of 325 public companies from across 42 countries and regions chosen for the GEI.

"2U is committed to equity and inclusion, and being chosen for the Bloomberg Gender-Equity Index is a welcomed acknowledgment of our commitment to fostering greater diversity," 2U Chief People Officer Rani Hammond said. "We're incredibly proud of the strong progress we've made, and we also recognize that important work still lies ahead of us in our ongoing efforts to advance women's equality and equity at 2U."

The 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index tracks and highlights the performance of public companies that are trailblazers in their commitment to transparent gender-data reporting and advancing women globally, using voluntarily disclosed workplace gender data for fiscal year 2018. The companies included on the index had a GEI score "above a globally-established threshold" established by Bloomberg, which is based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies that invest in women. 2U specifically excelled in areas such as equal pay, board representation, the percentage of women in middle management and entry-level positions, retention of female employees, and parental leave benefits.

This recognition reflects 2U's investment in promoting diversity and inclusion throughout the organization. In 2019, the company conducted its annual pay equity analysis and found that 2U stood out positively among tech companies for the gender balance of its workforce and the absence of systemic pay equity disparities. 2U cultivates a strong sense of engagement for specific communities and their allies through its Business Resource Networks (BRNs)—employee-led groups that foster a diverse, inclusive workplace and offer a forum for networking, professional development, and multicultural celebrations. 2U's BRNs include: Black Engagement Network, Women's Alliance Network, and LGBTQ+ Network. 2U has also established "Mosaic," a D&I steering committee that strives to ensure a workplace environment that is free of prejudice and bias and that celebrates the differences and uniqueness of all employees.

The Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Media Contact

Krista Celentano, 2U, Inc.

media@2u.com

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

Related Links

http://2u.com

