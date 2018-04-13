2U, Inc. to Announce 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018

LANHAM, Md., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) announced today that it will report its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, chief executive officer and co-founder, and Cathy Graham, chief financial officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-877-359-9508, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-224-357-2393. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.
About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)
2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.
Investor Contact:
Ed Goodwin
egoodwin@2U.com
Media Contact:
Molly Greenberg
mgreenberg@2U.com
