2U, Inc. to Announce 2019 Third Quarter Results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

LANHAM, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial and operational results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

2U is holding its conference call a week later than it typically would to accommodate the onboarding of Lalljie, who was named 2U's CFO on October 14, 2019.

To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-877-359-9508, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-224-357-2393. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.

In addition, 2U announced today that it is rescheduling its Investor Day, previously scheduled for November 6, 2019, to allow Lalljie the opportunity to review and contribute to the company's long-term strategic planning initiatives. The company expects to hold Investor Day shortly after the company files its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019. Further details will be announced closer to the event.

