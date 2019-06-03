2U, Inc. to Present at the 2019 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

LANHAM, Md., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced its scheduled participation in the 2019 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY. 2U's CFO Cathy Graham will present on the company's history, strategy, and financial results on Tuesday, June 4 at 2:35 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.2u.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Investor Contact:
Ed Goodwin
egoodwin@2u.com

Media Contact:
Jemila Campbell
jcampbell@2u.com

