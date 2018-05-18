2U, Inc. VP of Program Excellence Named to Washington Business Journal's 40 Under 40

"I am humbled to be recognized by Washington Business Journal for my dedication to philanthropy and education," said Campbell. "The success I've experienced in life is a direct result of the support I've received from others along the way, which is why I choose to give back to my community in meaningful ways that promote the people and the organizations that make D.C. a great place to live."

Campbell has held multiple positions at 2U over the course of her five-year tenure. As senior director of operations for the public health vertical, she oversaw the operational plan for the launch of a new Masters in Public Health degree program with George Washington University. Within a year, Campbell was promoted to vice president of academic initiatives for Semester Online: a strategic pilot focused on undergraduate education. Campbell went on to become vice president of program operations for the Northeast region, where she successfully launched eight new programs across four university partners, and then transitioned to vice president and general manager of 2U's partnership with Georgetown University. Today, Campbell serves as vice president of program excellence, where she oversees strategic growth initiatives for the business and implements best practices across 2U's portfolio of university partners.

Both within her local community and at 2U, Campbell has dedicated her free time to philanthropy. For several years, she has served in various leadership roles at the Junior League of Washington. Most recently, she joined a Waterfront Church DC organization to make and serve breakfast to women at a local shelter in Anacostia. Campbell also volunteers at Capitol Hill Day School: delivering lunches to the homeless. At 2U, Campbell co-founded Mentor Mondays: a group dedicated to building community around the professional advancement of women at the company.

Prior to 2U, Campbell served as assistant dean of the Full-Time MBA Program Office at Georgetown University, and won a silver medal with the U.S. Paralympic Rowing Team at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing. Campbell has a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from University of California, Berkeley.

