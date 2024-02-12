2U Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023

LANHAM, Md., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a leading online education platform company, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

"I am proud to lead 2U through the next chapter of its journey," said Paul Lalljie, Chief Executive Officer of 2U. "We finished the year with strong performance, particularly in our executive education business, and a new organizational structure designed to enhance transparency and alignment across the company. We are resetting and enhancing our operations with renewed financial discipline. Looking ahead, we believe this renewed focus, along with our market-proven offerings, robust partner network, and scalable technology and services, will allow us to take advantage of increasing demand for high-quality online education and continue to deliver on our mission."

"Our immediate focus in 2024 is to strengthen the fundamentals of our business in order to extend our debt maturities and restore a healthy balance sheet," added Matthew Norden, Chief Financial Officer of 2U. "The measures we have already implemented are good first steps to enhancing our operational efficiency and improving our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, but we are not done. We are undergoing a comprehensive review of our business to streamline and consolidate costs, implement rigorous criteria for new programs, and optimize staffing levels in key functional areas while maintaining the quality of our offerings to partners and students. We are approaching the future with new financial discipline, providing us with the foundation to actively manage our upcoming maturities and build a scalable business."

Results for Fourth Quarter 2023 compared to Fourth Quarter 2022

Revenue increased 8% to $255.7 million

Degree Program Segment revenue increased 19% to $163.5 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue decreased 7% to $92.2 million

Net loss was $42.4 million , or $0.52 per share, and includes non-cash impairment charges of $62.8 million

Non-GAAP Results for Fourth Quarter 2023 compared to Fourth Quarter 2022

Adjusted EBITDA increased 54% to $90.2 million ; a margin of 35%

; a margin of 35% Adjusted net income was $49.5 million , or $0.48 per share

Results for Full-Year 2023 compared to Full-Year 2022

Revenue decreased 2% to $946.0 million

Degree Program Segment revenue decreased 2% to $561.0 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue decreased 2% to $384.9 million

Net loss was $317.6 million , or $3.93 per share, and includes non-cash impairment charges of $196.9 million

Non-GAAP Results for Full-Year 2023 compared to Full-Year 2022

Adjusted EBITDA increased 37% to $170.8 million ; a margin of 18%

; a margin of 18% Adjusted net income was $15.4 million , or $0.19 per share

Discussion of 2023 Results

Revenue for the quarter totaled $255.7 million, an 8% increase from $236.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue from the Degree Program Segment increased $26.4 million, or 19%, and included $54.6 million of revenue recognized from the mutually negotiated exit of certain degree programs, also referred to as portfolio management activities. Revenue from the Alternative Credential Segment decreased $6.7 million, or 7%, primarily due to lower enrollments in coding boot camp offerings, partially offset by 8% growth in FCE enrollments in executive education offerings.

Revenue for the year totaled $946.0 million, a 2% decrease from $963.1 million in 2022. Revenue from the Degree Program Segment decreased $10.6 million, or 2%, and included $88.0 million of revenue recognized from portfolio management activities. Revenue from the Alternative Credential Segment decreased $6.6 million, or 2%, primarily due to lower enrollments in coding boot camp offerings, partially offset by 8% growth in FCE enrollments in executive education offerings.

Costs and expenses for the quarter totaled $278.2 million, a 21% increase from $230.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter costs and expenses included $62.8 million of non-cash impairment charges to goodwill for which the company did not have a corresponding expense in the fourth quarter of 2022. The remaining change in costs and expenses, a decrease of $15.2 million, was primarily driven by a $27.2 million decrease in personnel and personnel-related expense and a $4.6 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense. These decreases were partially offset by a $9.6 million increase in restructuring charges, primarily driven by changes to the company's organizational structure, a $4.0 million increase in paid marketing costs, and a $3.1 million increase in transaction and integration expense.

Costs and expenses for the year totaled $1.17 billion, a 4% decrease from $1.22 billion in 2022. This $49.5 million decrease in costs and expenses includes a $58.6 million increase in non-cash impairment charges to goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets. The remaining change in costs and expenses, a decrease of $108.1 million, was primarily driven by a $66.6 million decrease in personnel and personnel-related expense, a $25.5 million decrease in paid marketing costs, a $12.8 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense, and an $11.5 million decrease in lease and facility expense.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2023, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $73.4 million, a decrease of $109.2 million from $182.6 million as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the company's total debt was $904.7 million, including borrowings of $40.0 million under the company's revolving credit facility.

In January 2024, the company entered into a receivables factoring transaction with Morgan Stanley Senior Funding ("Morgan Stanley") whereby Morgan Stanley has committed to purchase up to $86.2 million of receivables owing to the company related to portfolio management activities at a purchase rate of 88%.

The company expects that if it does not amend or refinance its term loan, or raise capital to reduce its debt in the short term, and in the event the obligations under its term loan accelerate or come due within twelve months from the date of its financial statement issuance in accordance with its current terms, there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The company's financial statements will be included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Business Highlights

Transitioned to a new organizational structure with an executive leading each of the company's business segments. Andrew Hermalyn has been appointed President of the Degree Program Segment, and Aaron McCullough has been appointed President of the Alternative Credential Segment.

has been appointed President of the Degree Program Segment, and has been appointed President of the Alternative Credential Segment. Announced new offerings under our flexible degree partnership model: The University of Birmingham - seven new online master's degrees across in-demand fields including data science, digital media, and marketing; The University of Surrey - fifteen online master's degrees to be launched over three years, plus more than 15 professional certificate programs in the fields of technology, business, healthcare, communications technologies, and sustainability.

Added 98 new edX courses from 41 unique institutions.

Added new edX members including the University of Birmingham , Howard University , and Avado.

Forward-Looking Guidance

As of February 12, 2024, the company is initiating its first quarter and full-year 2024 guidance as follows:

First quarter 2024

Revenue to range from $195 million to $198 million

to Net loss to range from $60 million to $55 million

to Adjusted EBITDA to range from $10 million to $12 million

Full-year 2024

Revenue to range from $805 million to $815 million

to Net loss to range from $90 million to $85 million

to Adjusted EBITDA to range from $120 million to $125 million

The company is undergoing a comprehensive performance improvement exercise, the potential results of which are not reflected in the guidance above. This effort aims to improve our profitability through cost control and contribution margin improvement across both segments, optimize our operating model, ensure staffing levels align with business priorities across functional areas, and deleverage our balance sheet. In addition, guidance assumes the following: (i) no new portfolio management activities in 2024 and (ii) revenue from 2023 portfolio management activities of $10 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $15 million in full-year 2024.

For full-year 2024, we anticipate approximately $45 million in capital expenditures and weighted average shares outstanding of 85 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding 2U's results, the company has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share. The company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The company defines adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before net interest income (expense), other income (expense), net, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. The company defines adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures, payments to university clients, and certain non-ordinary cash payments. The company defines adjusted unlevered free cash flow as adjusted free cash flow less cash interest payments on debt. The company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before other income (expense), net, acquisition-related gains or losses, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for periods that result in adjusted net income, and basic weighted-average shares outstanding for periods that result in an adjusted net loss. Some of the adjustments described above may not be applicable in any given reporting period and may vary from period to period.

The company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, to understand cash that is generated by or available for operational expenses and investment in the business after capital expenditures, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the company's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

The use of adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted free cash flow, adjusted unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share measures has certain limitations, as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company's operations. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

2U is a global leader in online education. Guided by its founding mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, 2U has spent 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 83 million people with thousands of affordable, career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with 260 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding 2U, Inc.'s future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position of 2U, including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. 2U has based these forward-looking statements largely on its estimates of its financial results and its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted, including, but not limited to:

trends in the higher education market and the market for online education, and expectations for growth in those markets;

the company's ability to maintain minimum recurring revenues or other financial ratios through the maturity date of its amended term loan facilities;

the acceptance, adoption and growth of online learning by colleges and universities, faculty, students, employers, accreditors and state and federal licensing bodies;

the impact of competition on the company's industry and innovations by competitors;

the company's ability to comply with evolving regulations and legal obligations related to data privacy, data protection and information security;

the company's expectations about the potential benefits of its cloud-based software-as-a-service technology and technology-enabled services to university clients and students;

the company's dependence on third parties to provide certain technological services or components used in its platform;

the company's expectations about the predictability, visibility and recurring nature of its business model;

the company's ability to meet the anticipated launch dates of its offerings;

the company's ability to acquire new clients and expand its offerings with existing university clients;

the company's ability to successfully integrate the operations of its acquisitions, including the edX acquisition, to achieve the expected benefits of its acquisitions and manage, expand and grow the combined company;

the company's ability to refinance its indebtedness on attractive terms, if at all, to better align with its focus on profitability and address impending maturities;

the company's ability to service its substantial indebtedness and comply with the covenants and conversion obligations contained in the indentures governing its 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 and 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2030 and the credit agreement governing its revolving credit facility;

the company's ability to implement its platform strategy and achieve the expected benefits;

the company's ability to generate sufficient future operating cash flows from recent acquisitions to ensure related goodwill is not impaired;

the company's ability to execute its growth strategy, including internationally and growing its enterprise business;

the company's ability to continue to recruit prospective students for its offerings;

the company's ability to maintain or increase student retention rates in its degree programs;

the company's ability to attract, hire and retain senior management and other key personnel;

the company's expectations about the scalability of its cloud-based platform;

potential changes in laws, regulations or guidance applicable to the company or its university clients;

the company's expectations regarding the amount of time its cash balances and other available financial resources will be sufficient to fund its operations;

the impact and cost of stockholder activism;

the potential negative impact of the significant decline in the market price of the company's common stock, including the impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets;

the expected impact of our 2022 Strategic Realignment Plan, or similar performance improvement initiatives, and the estimated savings and amounts expected to be incurred in connection therewith;

the impact of any natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic;

the company's expectations regarding the effect of the capped call transactions and regarding actions of the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates; and

other factors beyond the company's control.

These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other SEC filings. Moreover, 2U operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for 2U management to predict all risks, nor can 2U assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements 2U may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022









(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,689

$ 167,518 Restricted cash 12,710

15,060 Accounts receivable, net 115,944

62,826 Other receivables, net 28,293

33,813 Prepaid expenses and other assets 33,828

43,090 Total current assets 251,464

322,307 Other receivables, net, non-current 12,507

14,788 Property and equipment, net 40,233

45,855 Right-of-use assets 63,986

72,361 Goodwill 651,498

734,620 Intangible assets, net 371,198

549,755 Other assets, non-current 68,797

71,173 Total assets $ 1,459,683

$ 1,810,859 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 103,378

$ 110,020 Deferred revenue 81,949

90,161 Lease liability 15,158

13,909 Accrued restructuring liability 14,506

6,692 Other current liabilities 44,348

58,210 Total current liabilities 259,339

278,992 Long-term debt 896,514

928,564 Deferred tax liabilities, net 323

282 Lease liability, non-current 83,297

99,709 Other liabilities, non-current 1,165

1,796 Total liabilities 1,240,638

1,309,343 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 82,260,619 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 78,334,666 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 83

78 Additional paid-in capital 1,741,657

1,700,855 Accumulated deficit (1,497,579)

(1,179,972) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,116)

(19,445) Total stockholders' equity 219,045

501,516 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,459,683

$ 1,810,859

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Revenue $ 255,661

$ 236,049

$ 945,953

$ 963,080 Costs and expenses













Curriculum and teaching 30,219

32,953

129,304

129,886 Servicing and support 27,120

35,002

128,298

147,797 Technology and content development 40,607

49,823

176,218

190,472 Marketing and sales 79,816

80,504

372,129

422,147 General and administrative 23,972

28,272

132,680

159,418 Restructuring charges 13,674

4,067

36,256

33,239 Impairment charges 62,754

—

196,871

138,291 Total costs and expenses 278,162

230,621

1,171,756

1,221,250 (Loss) income from operations (22,501)

5,428

(225,803)

(258,170) Interest income 862

398

1,961

1,165 Interest expense (19,533)

(18,525)

(74,573)

(62,234) Debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment —

—

(16,735)

— Other (expense) income, net (52)

427

(803)

(3,815) Loss before income taxes (41,224)

(12,272)

(315,953)

(323,054) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,224)

429

(1,654)

903 Net loss $ (42,448)

$ (11,843)

$ (317,607)

$ (322,151) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.52)

$ (0.15)

$ (3.93)

$ (4.17) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 82,140,194

78,261,601

80,891,146

77,327,850















Other comprehensive loss (income)













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 for all periods presented 1,448

2,448

(5,671)

(3,534) Comprehensive loss $ (41,000)

$ (9,395)

$ (323,278)

$ (325,685)

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2021

(unaudited)







Cash flows from operating activities









Net loss $ (317,607)

$ (322,151)

$ (194,766) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:









Non-cash interest expense 13,652

19,835

25,403 Depreciation and amortization expense 115,322

128,153

108,448 Stock-based compensation expense 39,688

80,220

97,766 Non-cash lease expense 17,404

21,020

18,933 Restructuring 866

9,555

5,014 Impairment charges 196,871

138,291

— Provision for credit losses 10,017

8,610

8,036 Loss on debt extinguishment 12,123

—

1,101 Gain on sale of investment —

—

(27,762) Other 965

5,443

2,515 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired:









Accounts receivable, net (58,972)

(3,041)

(31,756) Other receivables, net 2,980

(517)

(27,001) Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,504

4,833

(7,636) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (436)

(42,735)

21,212 Deferred revenue (8,657)

5,326

9,388 Other liabilities, net (41,151)

(41,915)

(26,969) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,431)

10,927

(18,074) Cash flows from investing activities









Purchase of a business, net of cash acquired —

5,010

(761,118) Additions of amortizable intangible assets (44,010)

(62,445)

(60,546) Purchases of property and equipment (6,021)

(11,755)

(9,788) Purchase of investments —

—

(1,000) Proceeds from investments —

—

38,818 Advances made to university clients —

(310)

— Advances repaid by university clients 200

200

200 Other —

(50)

— Net cash used in investing activities (49,831)

(69,350)

(793,434) Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from debt 329,223

696

569,477 Payments on debt (375,283)

(7,181)

(4,334) Prepayment premium on extinguishment of senior secured term loan facility (5,666)

—

— Payment of debt issuance costs (4,411)

—

(11,575) Tax withholding payments associated with settlement of restricted stock units (1,093)

(2,850)

(18,780) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 110

1,128

6,489 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan share purchases 2,102

1,282

3,583 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (55,018)

(6,925)

544,860 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (899)

(1,983)

(2,309) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (109,179)

(67,331)

(268,957) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 182,578

249,909

518,866 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 73,399

$ 182,578

$ 249,909

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenue $ 255,661

$ 236,049

$ 945,953

$ 963,080















Net loss $ (42,448)

$ (11,843)

$ (317,607)

$ (322,151) Stock-based compensation expense 3,702

17,480

39,688

80,220 Other expense (income), net 52

(427)

803

3,815 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,688

10,901

34,225

53,417 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquired intangible assets (19)

(1)

(76)

(1,202) Impairment charges 62,754

—

196,871

138,291 Debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment —

—

16,735

— Restructuring charges 13,674

4,067

36,256

33,239 Other* 4,079

(1,677)

8,462

3,348 Adjusted net income (loss) 49,482

18,500

15,357

(11,023) Net interest expense 18,671

18,127

72,612

61,069 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,243

(428)

1,730

299 Depreciation and amortization expense 20,788

22,182

81,097

74,736 Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,184

$ 58,381

$ 170,796

$ 125,081















Adjusted EBITDA margin 35 %

25 %

18 %

13 % Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.52)

$ (0.15)

$ (3.93)

$ (4.17) Adjusted net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.60

$ 0.24

$ 0.19

$ (0.14) Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted** $ 0.48

$ 0.23

$ 0.19

$ (0.14) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic 82,140,194

78,261,601

80,891,146

77,327,850 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 112,909,097

78,921,457

82,331,052

77,327,850









*

Includes (i) transaction and integration expense of $3.3 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $3.6 million and $3.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively and (ii) litigation-related expense (recoveries) of $0.8 million and $(1.9) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $4.9 million and $(0.3) million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. **

For the purposes of calculating adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis, interest expense associated with the company's convertible notes of $5.0 million has been added back to adjusted net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For all other periods presented, no such adjustment was made as the result would be anti-dilutive.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net income (loss) by segment for each of the periods indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

























(in thousands) Revenue $ 163,466

$ 137,109

$ 92,195

$ 98,940

$ 255,661

$ 236,049























Net income (loss) $ 38,120

$ 15,093

$ (80,568)

$ (26,936)

$ (42,448)

$ (11,843) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense 2,180

9,754

1,522

7,726

3,702

17,480 Other expense (income), net 2

(806)

50

379

52

(427) Net interest expense (income) 18,778

18,197

(107)

(70)

18,671

18,127 Income tax expense (benefit) 100

132

1,124

(561)

1,224

(429) Depreciation and amortization expense 14,777

16,506

13,699

16,577

28,476

33,083 Impairment charges —

—

62,754

—

62,754

— Restructuring charges 12,701

3,292

973

775

13,674

4,067 Other 4,079

(1,705)

—

28

4,079

(1,677) Total adjustments 52,617

45,370

80,015

24,854

132,632

70,224 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 90,737

$ 60,463

$ (553)

$ (2,082)

$ 90,184

$ 58,381























Adjusted EBITDA margin 56 %

44 %

(1) %

(2) %

35 %

25 %

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Year Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

























(in thousands) Revenue $ 561,044

$ 571,608

$ 384,909

$ 391,472

$ 945,953

$ 963,080























Net income (loss) $ 3,934

$ (10,797)

$ (321,541)

$ (311,354)

$ (317,607)

$ (322,151) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense 23,382

44,378

16,306

35,842

39,688

80,220 Other (income) expense, net (1,398)

882

2,201

2,933

803

3,815 Net interest expense (income) 73,041

61,341

(429)

(272)

72,612

61,069 Income tax expense (benefit) 415

5

1,239

(908)

1,654

(903) Depreciation and amortization expense 57,029

57,779

58,293

70,374

115,322

128,153 Impairment charges —

—

196,871

138,291

196,871

138,291 Debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment 16,735

—

—

—

16,735

— Restructuring charges 33,127

24,528

3,129

8,711

36,256

33,239 Other 8,434

2,611

28

737

8,462

3,348 Total adjustments 210,765

191,524

277,638

255,708

488,403

447,232 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 214,699

$ 180,727

$ (43,903)

$ (55,646)

$ 170,796

$ 125,081























Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 %

32 %

(11) %

(14) %

18 %

13 %

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted unlevered free cash flow to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities for each of the twelve-month periods indicated.



Trailing Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

















(in thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (3,431)

$ (5,149)

$ (16,536)

$ 38,472 Additions of amortizable intangible assets (44,010)

(44,733)

(50,619)

(55,544) Purchases of property and equipment (6,021)

(7,313)

(8,640)

(11,210) Payments to university clients 1,050

1,050

3,550

6,425 Non-ordinary cash payments* 36,653

34,618

36,101

32,282 Adjusted free cash flow (15,759)

(21,527)

(36,144)

10,425 Cash interest payments on debt 61,194

53,473

47,802

48,118 Adjusted unlevered free cash flow $ 45,435

$ 31,946

$ 11,658

$ 58,543













*

Includes transaction, integration, restructuring-related, stockholder activism, and litigation-related expense.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net loss guidance, at the midpoint of the ranges provided by the company, for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ending March 31, 2024

Year Ending December 31, 2024

(in millions) Net loss $ (57.5)

$ (87.5) Stock-based compensation expense 12.0

30.0 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8.0

32.5 Restructuring charges 3.0

12.0 Other 5.5

7.5 Adjusted net income (29.0)

(5.5) Net interest expense 20.0

70.0 Depreciation and amortization expense 20.0

58.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.0

$ 122.5

2U, Inc. Key Financial Performance Metrics (unaudited)

Full Course Equivalent Enrollments

Degree Program Segment

The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Degree Program Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q4 '23

Q3 '23

Q2 '23

Q1 '23

Q4 '22

Q3 '22

Q2 '22

Q1 '22 Degree Program Segment FCE enrollments 43,309

45,284

50,490

55,491

53,631

57,092

60,303

62,609 Degree Program Segment average revenue per FCE enrollment* $ 3,774

$ 3,039

$ 2,367

$ 2,532

$ 2,557

$ 2,404

$ 2,373

$ 2,462









*

Average revenue per FCE enrollment includes revenue from portfolio management activities.

Alternative Credential Segment*

The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Alternative Credential Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q4 '23

Q3 '23

Q2 '23

Q1 '23

Q4 '22

Q3 '22

Q2 '22

Q1 '22 Alternative Credential Segment FCE enrollments 24,499

25,318

25,840

21,990

24,236

23,128

23,443

22,664 Alternative Credential Segment average revenue per FCE enrollment $ 3,500

$ 3,428

$ 3,591

$ 4,193

$ 3,840

$ 3,850

$ 3,891

$ 4,012









*

FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment exclude the impact of enrollments in edX offerings and the related revenue of $6.4 million and $5.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $27.4 million and $27.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

SOURCE 2U, Inc.