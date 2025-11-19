2U to Launch Microsoft AI Program for Global Executives on edX

New Microsoft online executive program, unveiled at Ignite and first to launch on edX, is designed to help leaders transform their businesses with AI

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U , a global leader in education technology, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to launch CxO Edge: Run your business on AI, a new online executive education program launching first on edX, 2U's global online learning platform, in early 2026. Introduced today at Microsoft's Ignite conference, the program helps business leaders move from AI experimentation to measurable enterprise performance.

While AI adoption has accelerated dramatically across industries, many organizations are struggling to translate investment into impact. CxO Edge aims to help leaders close that gap—moving from pilots to enterprise-wide value through stronger judgment, governance, and alignment.

The three-week online program—created for C-suite leaders, founders, and senior partners across industries—combines Microsoft case studies, practical toolkits, and a hands-on executive strategy lab. Participants learn to identify where AI drives value, align strategy with measurable outcomes, and design a 90-day proof of value. Each module emphasizes action over theory, producing tangible, board-ready artifacts and role-specific decisions.

"The pace of AI adoption means every executive needs to learn—and lead—faster," said Andy Morgan, Chief Partnerships Officer at 2U. "Through edX, we can take Microsoft's deep enterprise AI expertise and make it accessible to executives around the world, right when they're under pressure to translate experimentation into transformation."

As part of today's announcement, 2U is offering a significant discount to Ignite conference attendees and the first 100 people outside the conference who sign up.

According to Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index , 82% of leaders say this is a pivotal year to rethink strategy and operations as companies evolve into "Frontier Firms"—organizations that integrate human-AI collaboration to drive innovation. edX survey data echoes this urgency, finding that 58% of workers see a lack of AI expertise in their industry, and nearly two-thirds of managers plan to upskill to keep pace.

"AI is reshaping how every business operates, and executives need practical frameworks they can apply immediately," said Geoff Hirsch, Head of Training Partner Channel at Microsoft. "CxO Edge brings together what we've learned helping thousands of organizations transform with AI. By bringing the course to edX, we can scale this program online to reach C-suite leaders globally, giving them the specific tools and frameworks they need to lead AI transformation in their organizations."

The collaboration with Microsoft has evolved significantly since it became the first company to offer professional certificate programs on edX over a decade ago. In that time, edX has driven more than 10 million enrollments in Microsoft courses and, most recently, helped Microsoft break a Guinness World Record during its AI Skills Fest earlier this year. Over just the past six months, Microsoft has delivered 56 courses across 18 programs on edX, attracting more than 40,000 new learners.

Today's announcement reflects Microsoft's commitment to working with partners and customers to drive digital transformation in the AI era and 2U's dedication to delivering workforce-relevant education at scale on edX. Together, Microsoft and 2U are helping executives transform today's experimentation with AI into the enterprise innovation that defines the frontier firms of tomorrow.

The program will be available to individual learners through edX.org and to enterprise teams through edX's Enterprise Catalogue, enabling organizations to upskill leadership at scale.

For more information and to pre-enroll, visit https://microsoft.getsmarter.com/presentations/lp/cxo-edge-short-course/ .

