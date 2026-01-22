2WAY Appoints Media Veteran Joe Ruffolo as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2WAY , the live video platform devoted to empowering audience participation through unique conversations, unbiased discourse, and new interactive experiences and programming today announced the appointment of Joe Ruffolo as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Ruffolo joins 2WAY following an extensive career as a media industry leader, most recently at Nexstar Media Group serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager for The Hill and NewsNation Digital. His experience includes some of the most influential brands in news, entertainment, and technology, including Disney ABC Television Group, ABC News, CNN, AOL, OceanX, and Nickelodeon. His background spans strategy, business development, editorial leadership, and product development, including the successful launch of digital platforms, video businesses, and innovative audience experiences.

"I am very excited to join 2WAY at such a pivotal moment in storytelling," said Ruffolo. "Technology and user expectations have changed significantly, and there is a real opportunity to include them in the conversation, and connect them directly with the programming, communities, and experiences they desire. 2WAY is building the infrastructure for that future, and I'm excited to help grow and scale this unique ecosystem, and deliver live experiences that truly bring the audience into the story."

"Joe is a rare leader who understands how to build modern media businesses while staying deeply connected to storytelling and audience trust," said Mark Halperin, Editor-in-Chief at 2WAY. "He has scaled digital news brands and launched new formats, with a deep understanding of our community-driven values and audience participation, making him the ideal CEO as 2WAY accelerates its growth and expansion."

2WAY is a next-generation media platform designed for real-time audience participation, blending live programming, interactive polling, direct viewer feedback, and emerging technologies to create shows where audiences don't just watch, they participate. The platform enables creators, journalists, and hosts to engage viewers dynamically, shaping conversations as they unfold. Flagship programs include The Morning Meeting and 2WAY Tonight, both hosted by Halperin, along with a dynamic lineup of other popular shows such as Citizen McCain hosted by Meghan McCain, LifeLONG with Ethan Suplee, The Moynihan Report with Michael Moynihan, and Random Offense with Ethan Strauss.

In recent months, 2WAY has gained national attention through high-profile initiatives, including a partnership with the New York Post for live, interactive election night and gubernatorial debate coverage, offering audiences a more direct role in political discourse during key news moments. Under Ruffolo's leadership, 2WAY plans to continue expanding its programming slate, creator partnerships, and interactive formats, further advancing the company's mission to build participatory media experiences across diverse genres that reflect how audiences want to engage today.

