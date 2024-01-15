2xEnergy to Allocate a $20,000 Grant to Students Interested in Blockchain Development

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2xEnergy announced a call for grant applications for students interested in the development and research of blockchain technologies.

The grants will incentivize and support talented youth, whose ideas and projects can substantially contribute to the development of blockchain technologies. Students engaged in this innovative technology can submit their applications now. The call will continue for three months, and then the winner will be named.

Yevhen Rudenko, Director of the Blockchain Technology Development Institute
https://2x.energy platform
The goal of the competition is not only to provide financial support for the best project but also to ensure access to experts and resources required for the successful realization of the idea. The winner will receive a $20,000 grant and the possibility to work with the top 2xEnergy experts.

"The future of technologies is closely linked to blockchain development, and we would like to inspire students to create innovations in this field to build a common, secure, transparent, and decentralized financial future," says Yevhen Rudenko, founder of the 2xEnergy Platform and Director of the Blockchain Technology Development Institute.

To participate in the competition, students must submit their applications with the description of their project by January 31. Detailed information about the rules of participation and application submission projects is available on the official 2xEnergy website https://2x.energy/ 

Contact:
Mas Agency
371262@email4pr.com
+380634611949

SOURCE 2xEnergy

