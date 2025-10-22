BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2XL Corporation, a leading manufacturer of pre-moistened cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting wipes and towelettes, is proud to announce the launch of a redesigned wipe bucket that blends functionality, sustainability, and style for a better user experience across all industries.

The new 2XL Super Seal Bucket offers the same trusted performance and high-capacity functionality customers rely on—with several enhanced features to improve both environmental impact and ease of use.

2XL Corporation, a leading manufacturer of pre-moistened cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting wipes and towelettes, is proud to announce the launch of a redesigned wipe bucket that blends functionality, sustainability, and style, for a better user experience across all industries. 2XL Introduces New Recyclable Super Seal Bucket with 50% PCR

Key Features of the New Super Seal Bucket Design:

Sustainability First: Constructed with 50% post-consumer recycled materials , the bucket and lid are also fully recyclable , reflecting 2XL's ongoing commitment to more sustainable facility solutions. Packaging is registered with the How2Recycle® program , authorizing 2XL to feature the How2Recycle® logo.





Constructed with , the bucket and lid are also , reflecting 2XL's ongoing commitment to more sustainable facility solutions. Packaging is registered with the , authorizing 2XL to feature the How2Recycle® logo. Refined Appearance: A more elegant, streamlined look makes the new Super Seal Bucket less industrial and more suitable for public and high-visibility spaces. A hidden handle tucks neatly into the lid when not in use, preserving a clean aesthetic.





A makes the new Super Seal Bucket less industrial and more suitable for public and high-visibility spaces. A tucks neatly into the lid when not in use, preserving a clean aesthetic. Dispenser Compatibility: Designed to fit seamlessly with all 2XL stands and dispensers , the new bucket features a user-friendly loading design and an easy-to-identify product label for added efficiency.





Designed to fit , the new bucket features a and an for added efficiency. Same High Capacity: Offering the same size and volume as the previous bucket version, the redesigned Super Seal Bucket delivers fewer refills and improved productivity —ideal for high-traffic environments.





Offering the as the previous bucket version, the redesigned Super Seal Bucket delivers —ideal for high-traffic environments. Reusable and Refillable: Durable and designed for reuse, the bucket supports sustainable operational practices over time.





"Our new Super Seal Bucket design reflects 2XL's mission to continually evolve and improve—not only in cleaning performance but also in design, usability, and sustainability," said Bob Giammanco, 2XL Founder and President. "It's a smarter solution for today's facilities, with the same reliable wipes our customers trust every day."

The new Super Seal Bucket (item# 2XL1) will replace the existing high-density polyethylene (HDPE) version while maintaining all existing performance specifications.

For more information, visit https://www.2xlpro.com or contact them at https://www.2xlpro.com/contact-us/ .

About 2XL

2XL Corporation manufactures pre-moistened cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting wipes for fitness, healthcare, foodservice, education, and industrial facilities. Proudly made in the USA, 2XL is committed to producing high-quality, effective, and reliable solutions for cleaner, safer environments. 2XL helps clean and protect every space where people live, work, and play. They are Relentlessly Clean.

Media Contact:

Bob Giammanco, Founder

2XL

708-435-4000

[email protected]

SOURCE 2XL Corporation