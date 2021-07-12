2Y3X Debuts The 'Scale at Speed' Scorecard

LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Y3X, the business growth and acceleration company, have released the 'Scale At Speed Scorecard,' a self-assessment tool for businesses looking to scale and grow, and want to build stronger teams. Launched with versions for North America , MENA , and the rest of the world , the Scorecard consists of 20 easy to answer questions.

"We created the scorecard as a way for founders and leaders to understand more about their businesses, and so we can offer highly specific advice on how to scale faster," said Felix Velarde, founder and CEO of 2Y3X. "The scorecard provides instant and highly specific advice. And there is the option for our team to review the responses, and offer detailed feedback and insight to enable the leader's business to adapt, change or continue on its current path."

The 2Y3X Scorecard complements the new book authored by Velarde, 'Scale at Speed: How to Triple the Size of Your Business and Build a Superstar Team.' The book is a manual for business leaders who want to learn how to grow and scale their organizations, and is published worldwide by Hachette's Robinson imprint. Scale at Speed is available in ebook, paperback, and audiobook formats.

"Scale at Speed sold out initially in the UK in its first week. It provides a step-by-step program for business leaders who want to grow their revenue, build stronger teams, and most importantly, scale the business for an eventual sale for an above-market price," added Velarde.

The two-year 2Y3X program is based upon a simple, practical framework that uses proven scientific principles to drive the business towards ambitious goals. The team will start doing the right things in the right order and become incredibly productive. Customer retention and broader staff engagement will improve. Most of all, the company's leadership will find that strategic initiatives undertaken during the 2Y3X program have a lasting impact. Most businesses that have been on the 2Y3X journey more than double their revenue, some triple, and the process has created a number of multi-millionaires.

The scorecards are based on a deep understanding of what drives growth, and more specifically what prevents or stalls growth. Owners, founders and business leaders can find the USA scorecard, which takes around 4 minutes to complete, at scorecard.2y3x.com/usa

For More information about 2Y3X or Scale at Speed, visit 2Y3X .com and ScaleAtSpeed .com.

