3,000+ Attend 124th National Black Business Conference as Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Delivers Keynote Address

3,000+ Attend 124th National Black Business Conference Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Delivers Keynote Address Post this

President Boakai's participation in the conference is historically significant, drawing a direct line back to Booker T. Washington, founder of The National Business League, who played a crucial role in Liberia's history. In 1907, facing the threat of annexation by European colonial forces, Liberia sought Washington's diplomatic intervention. His successful efforts not only prevented foreign encroachment but also ensured Liberia's survival and laid a foundation for Pan-Africanist relations. This connection underscores Washington's enduring legacy in shaping African affairs, as detailed in the book "Booker T. Washington and Africa: The Making of a Pan Africanist" by Dr. Tyrene Wright, author and board member of The National Business League.

In his address, President Boakai emphasized the vast potential for economic collaboration between Liberia, the broader Pan-African community, and the U.S. private sector. He highlighted the need for stronger economic ties and expanded opportunities for Black businesses globally. The conference, presented by major sponsors such as Amazon, Comerica Bank, and Prosper Africa, attracted a diverse audience, including government officials, business leaders, and representatives from 32 Pan-African countries.

Announcing the 125th National Black Business Conference Quasquicentennial Celebration

Looking ahead, The National Business League is proud to announce the 125th National Black Business Conference Quasquicentennial Celebration, scheduled for August 20-23, 2025, at the Hilton Atlanta Hotel in downtown Atlanta, GA. This historic milestone will be co-hosted by the National Alliance for Black Business, the National Black Chamber of Commerce, and The World Conference of Mayors. The event will bring together hundreds of Black-led organizations from across the nation to unite under a shared global Black business agenda, continuing the mission of fostering economic empowerment and growth among Black entrepreneurs throughout the Pan-African Diaspora.

About the National Black Business Conference

Founded by Booker T. Washington, The National Business League held its first National Black Business Conference on August 23, 1900, in Boston, MA. Over the years, the conference has evolved into a global Pan-African event through partnerships with the National Alliance for Black Business, the National Black Chamber of Commerce, and The World Conference of Mayors. Together, these organizations are dedicated to advancing the success of Black-owned businesses in the United States and worldwide, making the National Black Business Conference one of the largest of its kind globally.

Visit: https://www.nationalblackbusinessconference.com

Contact: Minehaha Forman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-510-220-0759

SOURCE The National Business League